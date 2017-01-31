Barbra Streisand is set for her first Long Island concert in more than five decades, signing on to be the final act in the new Nassau Coliseum’s star-studded first month.

Streisand plans to reprise last year’s “The Music . . . The Mem’ries . . . The Magic!” tour with two special shows she is calling “The Encore” at Nassau Coliseum on May 4 and Barclays Center on May 6.

“This is a big moment for Long Island and obviously that was our goal,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which manages both Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center. “We wanted to bring big moments that could help glamorize Long Island in the biggest way possible.”

Negotiations to make Streisand part of the opening month of the new Nassau Coliseum began in August when Streisand’s limited nine-city tour to promote her “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway” album stopped in Brooklyn. “We were working pretty aggressively at it,” Yormark said. “We’re really excited we were able to consummate a deal. Fans are really going to enjoy the show.”

“The Encore” concerts will mark the end of Streisand’s tour for her “Encore” album, which debuted at No. 1 and is up for a Grammy on Feb. 12. Tickets for both shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 through Ticketmaster.

Like her shows at Barclays Center in August, Streisand will celebrate her unparalleled record of having a No. 1 album in each of the past six decades by performing songs from every chart-topper. Those shows featured special duet partners Jamie Foxx and Patrick Wilson, and stars including Sarah Jessica Parker and Bravo’s Andy Cohen in the audience.

“We’re so excited that she has decided to end it here in New York,” Yormark said.

Streisand’s show, her first Long Island concert since she performed on Aug. 9, 1963, at the Lido Club in Lido Beach, will also mark the end of the new Nassau Coliseum’s opening month, which launches April 5 with Billy Joel and also includes shows from Stevie Nicks and Lionel Richie, as well as Syosset’s Idina Menzel and Greenlawn-raised Mariah Carey.

When Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment took over Nassau Coliseum, Yormark said the company planned to use the leverage of both arenas to bring in the kind of big-name talent that had been skipping Long Island in recent years.

“The idea that an A-plus-plus-plus talent would choose to play both Barclays Center and Long Island and would create excitement in both markets just validates our plan,” said Yormark, adding that construction is on schedule. “It’s working.”