Barry Manilow just can’t say goodbye.
Though the Brooklyn native wrapped up his “One Last Time!” tour last year — he said it would be his final time around — he has planned a short tour to promote his upcoming “This Is My Town: Songs of New York” album, including a stop at Nassau Coliseum on May 25.
Uniondale will be one of only three cities on the limited engagement, which also includes stops in Los Angeles and Chicago.
“I’m thrilled to perform in these three exciting cities,” Manilow said in a statement. “Each are unique and hold very special memories for me.”
“Finally, I’m home,” Manilow said at his Nassau Coliseum show in 2015. “Finally, I can talk as fast as I want to.”
Tickets for Manilow’s show go on sale at noon Friday through Ticketmaster. His album, a tribute to his life in New York, is due out on April 21 through Verve Records.
