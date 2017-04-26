Pete Mancini says the timing just felt right for his first solo album, “Foothill Freeway” (Paradiddle).
The singer-guitarist from Bellerose-based Butchers Blind had some songs left over from the band’s album “A Place in America” and he had some new songs that he had written that lent themselves to a more stripped-down delivery. But it was the song “Sweethearts of the Rodeo,” co-written by his friend Russ Seeger and influenced by The Byrds’ 1968 album, that encouraged him to put it all together as his solo debut.
“The best American music is timeless and it all still sounds relevant,” says Mancini, who even sings with Fairport Convention’s Iain Matthews on “Cartwheel Avenue.” “The pieces of the puzzle just fit together.”
All those pieces build the kind of Americana that Mancini loves. The personal details of the title track of “Foothill Freeway” sound even more confessional thanks to Mancini’s warm delivery, something he hopes to cultivate further with a string of live solo dates across the East Coast, including a spot at the Great South Bay Music Festival.
Pete Mancini plays Rockwood Music Hall, 196 Allen St., Manhattan, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, and the Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.
