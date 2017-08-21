See photos of headliners Major Lazer, Big Sean, Zedd, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled and Gucci Mane, plus Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, T-Pain and many more at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, now in its third year at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

Hot 100 fest runs Saturday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 20.

Major Lazer (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Walshy Fire of Major Lazer takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Waka Flocka Flame (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Waka Flocka Flame takes the Beach stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Aug. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Fans of Cash Cash takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Cash Cash (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Alex Makhlouf, Samuel Frisch and Jean Paul Makhlouf of Cash Cash takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Marshmello (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Marshmello fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Jack Johnson (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack on the Sun Stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Jack & Jack fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Jack Gilinsky (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Jack Gilinsky of Jack & Jack on the Sun Stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Camila Cabello (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

DJ Khaled (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) DJ Khaled fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) DJ Khaled fans for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Sydney Sierota (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Sydney Sierota of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Noah Sierota (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Noah Sierota on bass of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Jamie Sierota (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Jamie Sierota on guitar of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

Graham Sierota (Credit: Marisol Diaz) (Credit: Marisol Diaz) Graham Sierota on drums of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

(Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine) (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine) Fans watch performances during Day One of 2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 19, 2017 in Wantagh.

Rick Ross (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Rick Ross performs during the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Zedd (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Zedd performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Ty Dolla $ign (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer Zedd as he performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 19, 2017.

Demi Lovato (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Demi Levato performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 19, 2017.

Big Sean (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Big Sean performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, on Aug. 19, 2017.

Gucci Mane (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Gucci Mane performs during the first day of the two-day Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Gucci Mane (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer Gucci Mane during the first day of the two-day Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Phoebe Ryan (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Phoebe Ryan poses after her set on the first day of the two-day Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Tinashe (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Tinashe performs during the first day of the two-day Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Kodie Shane (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) Kodie Shane performs during the first day of the two-day Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Young Bombs (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) Tristan Norton and Martin Kottmeier of Young Bombs perform during Day One of the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Spirit Animal (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) Steve Cooper of Spirit Animal performs on the first day of the two-day Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

PROM (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) Ella Zoller of PROM performs during Day One of the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Shaed (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) Chelsea Lee of Shaed performs during Day One of the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

Ben Alessi (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) (Credit: Getty Images for Billboard Magazine / Dia Dipasupil) Ben Alessi performs during Day One of the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

We The Kings (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) We The Kings performs during the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

We The Kings (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) The crowd cheers We The Kings during the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.