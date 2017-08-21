Subscribe
    See photos of headliners Major Lazer, Big Sean, Zedd, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled and Gucci Mane, plus Demi Lovato, Bebe Rexha, Tinashe, T-Pain and many more at the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival, now in its third year at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

    Hot 100 fest runs Saturday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 20.

    Major Lazer

    Walshy Fire of Major Lazer takes the stage
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Walshy Fire of Major Lazer takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Waka Flocka Flame

    Waka Flocka Flame takes the Beach stage for
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Waka Flocka Flame takes the Beach stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Aug. 20, 2017.

    Waka Flocka Flame

    Waka Flocka Flame takes the Beach stage for
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Waka Flocka Flame takes the Beach stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Aug. 20, 2017.

    Fans of Cash Cash takes the stage for
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Fans of Cash Cash takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Cash Cash

    Alex Makhlouf, Samuel Frisch and Jean Paul Makhlouf
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Alex Makhlouf, Samuel Frisch and Jean Paul Makhlouf of Cash Cash takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Marshmello

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Marshmello fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Marshmello fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Marshmello

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Marshmello

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Marshmello

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Marshmello spins music for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Marshmello

    Marshmello fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Marshmello fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Marshmello fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Marshmello fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jack Johnson

    Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack on the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack on the Sun Stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jack Johnson

    Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack on the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack on the Sun Stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jack & Jack fans at the Billboard 100
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jack & Jack fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jack Johnson

    Jack Johnson at the Billboard 100 Festival at
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jack Johnson at the Billboard 100 Festival at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jack Johnson

    Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack at the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jack Johnson of Jack & Jack at the Billboard 100 Festival at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jack Gilinsky

    Jack Gilinsky of Jack & Jack on the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jack Gilinsky of Jack & Jack on the Sun Stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jack Gilinsky

    Jack Gilinsky of Jack & Jack on the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jack Gilinsky of Jack & Jack on the Sun Stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Camila Cabello takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    DJ Khaled fans at the Billboard 100 Festival
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    DJ Khaled fans at the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    DJ Khaled

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    DJ Khaled takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    DJ Khaled fans for the Billboard 100 Festival
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    DJ Khaled fans for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Sydney Sierota

    Sydney Sierota of Echosmith takes the stage for
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Sydney Sierota of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Sydney Sierota

    Sydney Sierota of Echosmith takes the stage for
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Sydney Sierota of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Noah Sierota

    Noah Sierota on bass of Echosmith takes the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Noah Sierota on bass of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Noah Sierota

    Noah Sierota on bass of Echosmith takes the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Noah Sierota on bass of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Jamie Sierota

    Jamie Sierota on guitar of Echosmith takes the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Jamie Sierota on guitar of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Graham Sierota

    Graham Sierota on drums of Echosmith takes the
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Graham Sierota on drums of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Sydney Sierota

    Sydney Sierota of Echosmith takes the stage for
    (Credit: Marisol Diaz)

    Sydney Sierota of Echosmith takes the stage for the Billboard 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 20, 2017.

    Fans watch performances during Day One of 2017
    (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Billboard Magazine)

    Fans watch performances during Day One of 2017 Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 19, 2017 in Wantagh.

    Rick Ross

    Rick Ross performs during the Billboard Hot 100
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Rick Ross performs during the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

    Zedd

    Zedd performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Zedd performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

    Ty Dolla $ign

    Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Billboard Hot
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Ty Dolla $ign performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017.

    Fans cheer Zedd as he performs at the
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Fans cheer Zedd as he performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 19, 2017.

    Zedd

    Zedd performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Zedd performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 19, 2017.

    Demi Lovato

    Demi Levato performs at the Billboard Hot 100
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Demi Levato performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 19, 2017.

    Demi Lovato

    Demi Levato performs at the Billboard Hot 100
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Demi Levato performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 19, 2017.

    Big Sean

    Big Sean performs at the Billboard Hot 100
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Big Sean performs at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, on Aug. 19, 2017.

