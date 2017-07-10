Big Sean and Zedd will headline the first night of this year’s Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival on Aug. 19, while Major Lazer and Marshmello will close out the two-day festival at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.
Though organizers announced the acts earlier, the schedules had been secret until Monday morning. Single-day tickets for the festival will be $60-$150 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale single-day tickets starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday through the Citi Private Pass program. Two-day tickets are $100-$280 through Live Nation and are currently on sale.
Demi Lovato will be the special guest on the Saturday show, leading a slate that includes plenty of hip-hop stars like Gucci Mane, Rick Ross and Ty Dolla $ign.
Sunday will also include newly solo singer Camila Cabello, chart-topper DJ Khaled and everyone from Young Thug to YouTube sensations Jack & Jack.
“It’s about the experience,” said John Amato, president of Billboard, the music magazine that produces the event with Live Nation. “Let’s throw the party that Long Island and New York deserve.”
