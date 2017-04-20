Billy Joel will extend his record-setting residency at Madison Square Garden to 45 shows, with a show on Sept. 30.
The concert will mark Joel’s 91st appearance at the Garden, ensuring his banners will continue to hang at the arena, even as Phish is set to rack up 13 shows there in July and August.
Joel continues to keep fans guessing at his residency, pulling up actor Kevin Spacey last week at the Garden to perform “New York State of Mind” with him.
Tickets for the Sept. 30 show are $65.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 28 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Monday, April 24.
