Billy Joel has extended his record-setting Madison Square Garden residency through May, announcing sales plans for his 41st show in the run and his 87th appearance at the arena.
Joel will play The Garden on May 25, though the show may be rescheduled if there is a conflict with a New York Rangers or New York Knicks playoff game.
Tickets are $65.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 13 through Ticketmaster. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 9.
Last week, Joel was able to perform his classic “Miami 2017” in Miami to ring in 2017. And the lights didn’t go out on Broadway.
