Whether it’s New York City or Long Island, Billy Joel sells out wherever he goes.

His recently announced April 5 show opening the newly renovated Nassau Coliseum sold out in four minutes Friday morning on Ticketmaster. Even though the Piano Man has played Madison Square Garden every month for the past three years, his draw seems to have no end.

Tickets are currently selling on StubHub, a resale ticket site, ranging from upper deck seats behind the stage at $123 (originally $49.50) to floor seats right in front of the stage up to $1,050 (originally $129.50).

History is repeating itself as Joel’s Aug. 4, 2015, concert closing the Coliseum also sold out in less than five minutes. That night was legendary for the fans, who were treated to an extended set list that included guest appearances from Paul Simon and comedian-actor Kevin James.

Who will be next? In a recent interview with Newsday, Joel told reporter Glenn Gamboa, “I don’t know what we’re going to do, but a few people may be planning on dropping in. When we were talking about the closing, a few people said they might want to be part of.”

Because of Joel’s residency at the Garden, it appears there won’t be any shows added on at the Coliseum. However, if you missed out on getting tickets, look for an announcement about more shows going on sale at the Garden for 2017.