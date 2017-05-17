HIGHLIGHTS Fundraising for site damaged by fire now up to $2.3M total

Theater will name popcorn stand after star

Billy Joel has joined the high-powered effort to rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema, damaged by fire in December.

The Sag Harbor Partnership will name the theater’s popcorn stand after Joel in honor of his donation, which the group says brings their fundraising efforts to about $2.3 million. The group needs to raise about $8 million to rebuild the building’s distinctive Art Deco facade and outfit the main theater with a new sound and projection system, as well as adding two smaller screening rooms. It was not disclosed how much Joel donated.

“Billy has spent a lot of time in Sag Harbor,” Nick Gazzolo, president of the Sag Harbor Partnership, said in a statement. “He knows exactly how much the sign and the cinema mean to all of Main Street. It’s so encouraging that he answered the call to help restore this landmark with such a generous gift. So many of his songs show his understanding of how much specific places mean to people and we are so grateful that he agrees the Sag Harbor Cinema is a special place worth fighting for.”

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and famed director Martin Scorsese are also part of the fundraising effort, along with the group’s advisory board, which includes Oscar winner Dame Julie Andrews and Anne Chaisson, executive director of the Hamptons International Film Festival.

“I believe in the power of film not only to entertain, but to bring unsung heroes to life, and to change the world around us,” Scorsese said in a statement. “For as long as I can remember, the Sag Harbor Cinema has stood as a beacon of culture on Long Island. On the evening it was destroyed, the cinema was showing two European films, neither of which were considered blockbuster hits, but that wasn’t the point. This theater was about art, and the ability for film to inspire people to persevere in the face of adversity. I hope people from all over the East End will join in this fight to save Sag Harbor’s center of culture.”

Joel has long appreciated the importance of the Sag Harbor Cinema. He paid tribute to the theater during his December concert at Madison Square Garden, saying, “Just wanted to say goodbye to the old Sag Harbor Cinema,” playing a bit of Ennio Morricone’s “Cinema Paradiso” before launching into “New York State of Mind.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Christie Brinkley still shares Joel’s fondness for the theater. The supermodel/actress still owns an old version of the Sag Harbor Cinema neon sign, which she purchased at auction years ago.

Organizers say they are inspired by other nonprofit cinemas around the country, including the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington and Film Forum in Manhattan.

To reach the fundraising goal, organizers say they need to reach $6 million in donations and pledges by July 1 to maintain a $1 million pledge from another donor. If the group does not reach its goal by the end of the year, all pledges will be canceled and all donations refunded.