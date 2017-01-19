Billy Joel has extended his record-setting residency at Madison Square Garden into June, marking his 42nd show in the run and his 88th appearance at the arena.
Tickets for the June 6 show are $65.50-$129.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 27 through Ticketmaster.
Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.
The June 6 date may be rescheduled if it conflicts with a playoff game from the Knicks or the Rangers.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.