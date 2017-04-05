HIGHLIGHTS Highlights include rarely performed songs with LI roots

Joan Jett, Kevin James, Leah Remini are surprise guests

Billy Joel ushered in the new, aluminum-finned era of the renovated Nassau Coliseum Wednesday night with a powerful set filled with Long Island references.

“We kind of have an attitude here,” Joel said, introducing the hard-rocking “No Man’s Land,” with lyrics written for Long Island that are still timely, right down to the cocaine bust news in the morning’s paper.

Joel’s concert was the first since the $165 million, 20-month renovation of the NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and he gave its sound high marks as he rolled through songs he rarely plays anywhere else — like “The Downeaster ‘Alexa,’ ” about the plight of Long Island’s baymen. For “Goodnight Saigon,” Joel filled the stage with Armed Services veterans, who were greeted with huge ovations and chants of “U-S-A!”

“Lest we forget that this is the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum,” Joel said as the group left the stage.

Even Joel’s surprise guests had Long Island roots. Long Beach’s Joan Jett was commanding on “Hate Myself for Loving You” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Stony Brook’s Kevin James and his “King of Queens” “wife,” Leah Remini, did an interpretive dance to “She’s Got a Way,” ending with James’ passionate embrace of a hoagie.

When the singer paid tribute to the late Ray Charles with “What a Wonderful World,” Joel turned it into a gorgeous duet with Baldwin’s Carl Fischer on trumpet.

Throughout the show, Joel was in fine voice, taking more vocal chances than usual in songs like “New York State of Mind,” where he opted for a bluesier take.

This was a happier Joel show than the bittersweet one in 2015 that closed the first chapter of the Coliseum. There was hope in Mike DelGuidice’s poignant version of “Nessum Dorma” and even more joy in the way “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant” became a singalong.