Billy Joel is rescheduling his Sept. 30 Madison Square Garden concert to Nov. 21 because he needs to rest his voice after endoscopic sinus surgery, MSG Entertainment announced Tuesday morning.
Joel’s spokeswoman said in a statement: “The procedure will require him to rest his voice and avoid any strenuous activity. With several weeks of rest, Billy is expected to make a full recovery.”
All tickets purchased for the Sept. 30 concert will be honored on Nov. 21. Joel’s Madison Square Garden residency will resume as scheduled on Oct. 28.
