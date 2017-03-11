Subscribe
    Billy JoelEntertainmentMusic

    Billy Joel's big March moments, from a marriage (Credit: AP / Ron Frehm)

    Billy Joel's big March moments, from a marriage to an album release.

    Billy Joel's big moments in March: Christie Brinkley marriage, 'Glass Houses' released, more

    Updated
    By

    From his 1978 European tour to his marriage to Christie Brinkley, here are the notable Billy Joel anniversaries on the calendar this month.

    March 5

    March 5, 1978: Billy Joel kicks off the
    (Credit: Sony Music / Art Maillet)

    March 5, 1978: Billy Joel kicks off the European leg of his "The Stranger" tour in Amsterdam.

    March 7

    March 7, 1975: Billy Joel plays Calderone Concert
    (Credit: AP)

    March 7, 1975: Billy Joel plays Calderone Concert Hall in Hempstead. Here, New York Yankees Bobby Murcer, left, Jim Spencer and Ron Guidry meet The Piano Man at Madison Square Garden on June 27, 1980.

    March 10

    March 10, 1980:
    (Credit: Sony Music)

    March 10, 1980: "Glass Houses" is released.

    March 14

    March 14, 2014: Billy Joel performs at Madison
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    March 14, 2014: Billy Joel performs at Madison Square Garden.

    March 15

    March 15, 1999: Billy Joel is inducted into
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    March 15, 1999: Billy Joel is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

    March 20

    March 20, 2014: Billy Joel joins Jimmy Fallon
    (Credit: NBC / Theo Wargo)

    March 20, 2014: Billy Joel joins Jimmy Fallon during a taping of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

    March 21

    March 21, 2012: Top 10
    (Credit: Fox)

    March 21, 2012: Top 10 "American Idol" finalists perform Billy Joel songs.

    March 22-26

    March 22-26, 1980: Billy Joel plays Tel Aviv

    March 22-26, 1980: Billy Joel plays Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Here, he plays in concert in New York on Oct. 16, 1986.

    March 23

    March 23, 1985: Billy Joel marries model Christie
    (Credit: AP / Ron Frehm)

    March 23, 1985: Billy Joel marries model Christie Brinkley on a yacht in the Hudson River.

