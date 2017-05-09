Billy Joel through the years
See photos of Long Islander Billy Joel, who celebrates his 68th birthday May 9, 2017.
8 books you can read in a weekend 19 celebrities who've quit social media Celebs' Kentucky Derby hats through the years 48 celebrities who've had Broadway roles Great gifts for grads Janet Jackson and more upcoming LI, NYC concerts New moms' Mother's Day wishes 31 celebrities born in May Selena Gomez and more celebrity do-gooders Recent notable deaths Grateful Dead through the years MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, more
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.