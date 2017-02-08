Brady Rymer laughs at the idea that the Grammys have become old hat for him now, as he and The Little Band That Could celebrate a nomination for their third album in a row.

“I’ve got my dress of meat,” the Southold singer-songwriter jokes. “The family is going, my dad and brother, my brother-in-law — so the entourage will rival Beyoncé’s.”

Rymer says the best children’s album nomination for last year’s “Press Play” (Bumblin’ Bee) album means a lot to him because it shows that his peers recognize all the hard work he and the band put in.

“I think when something is considered for a Grammy they take into account the level of musicianship, songwriting and performance,” Rymer says. “It’s an album for kids, but we want to make sure the music is rich and sophisticated. We want it to remain fun for kids and something moms and dads can listen to.”

And unlike recent years, this time Rymer will get to see other nominees with Long Island roots at the ceremony and all the events leading up to the show.

Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer landed two nominations — for best comedy album for “Live at the Apollo” and best spoken word album for the audiobook of her memoir “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” — and Amityville natives De La Soul landed a best rap album nomination for their “And the Anonymous Nobody” album.

Rymer says a member of his band already met a De La Soul producer at the Recording Academy New York chapter’s cocktail party for nominees. And he hopes to meet other musicians throughout the process.

As in previous years, Brady Rymer & The Little Band That Could will get to meet the other best children’s album nominees when they perform at a benefit for the Symphonic Jazz Orchestra’s “Music in the Schools” program in Los Angeles County.

Rymer says he is already working on a new album, writing a batch of songs with a holiday theme this time. “It’s time for something completely different,” he says.