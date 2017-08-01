When it comes to radio channels, SiriusXM’s The Coffee House is a crowd-pleaser, its acoustic tone mixed with rich harmonies satisfies many musical tastes. Now the popular satellite radio station’s channel 14 is branching out into a tour, which comes to The Paramount in Huntington on Aug. 8.

“This is sort of a new thing,” says program director Jon Maxwell. “The fact that we can pair these artists with a live atmosphere, as opposed to something people listen to in their car or home, is a great connection to the real world outside the dial.”

Here are the artists on the bill:

BRANDON JENNER

Jenner is going solo from his role in the duo of Brandon & Leah with the release of his new EP, “Burning Ground.” His introspective, laid-back songs serve as the 30-minute opener for the tour.

“You need to have people who champion your music and believe in what you are doing,” says Jenner, 36, the son of Caitlyn Jenner. “I can’t tell you how valuable it is to have SiriusXM pick me up as an independent artist.”

One of the most enjoyable parts for Jenner is collaborating with his tour mates. He also likes connecting with fans face-to-face at the merchandise booth.

“It’s my favorite part of the night. I’m brought to tears with the stories I hear about the impact my music has had on people,” he says. “I can’t help but be overwhelmed with emotion and give them a big hug. That’s why I’m writing these songs, to connect with people.”

RACHAEL YAMAGATA

Being the only female in the group suits Yamagata just fine. Promoting her latest release, “Tightrope Walker,” she brings her singer-songwriter approach to the stage with her own one-man band, Michael Chaves. She appreciates fans who listen to The Coffee House for musical direction.

“People are looking for the tastemakers to do the work of curation, and The Coffee House does that so well,” says Yamagata, 39. “There’s a specialty they’ve created with their channel that people go to.”

The blend of all three artists is something she cherishes.

“It’s a roller-coaster ride of dynamics,” says Yamagata, who grew up listening to Carole King, James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac and Nina Simone. “We are introspective, sensitive, super-funny characters. The goal is to keep the energy flowing between us.”

But don’t expect the show to get too serious.

“We don’t want to give the impression that it’s just so intense and you are not going to be able to have fun,” Yamagata says. “We have a nice chemistry with each other so there’s some ribbing going on.”

JOSHUA RADIN

Radin likes to keep things casual during his set, which he performs alone with just an acoustic guitar.

“I’ve been winging it,” says Radin, 43. “I just pick up my guitar, take some requests and just play what I feel like. It’s more of a coffeehouse kind of vibe.”

Promoting his new album, “The Fall,” Radin exudes a mellow atmosphere and sweet tone, which can be heard on hits such as “Winter” and his new single, “High and Low.”

“It’s not a party show; it’s an introspective listener show,” Radin says. “We are just out there trying to make people feel.”

The crowd is not comprised of typical concertgoers with clinking glasses and people fiddling with their phones.

“It’s pin-drop quiet, which is really appreciated. We are lucky that people come to listen,” Radin says. “If there’s one person by the bar talking, people will be like, ‘Shhh!’ It’s pretty flattering.”