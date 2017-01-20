Chrisette Michele was all smiles as she performed at the Liberty Ball Friday night, one of three official events celebrating the inauguration of Donald Trump.

The Patchogue native energetically performed “Intentional” with Travis Greene and a gospel choir at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where members of the public who landed a $50 ticket could get a chance to see the Trumps. Dressed in a black top and a dramatic patterned skirt, Michele was seemingly unaffected by early sound issues in her performance or the controversy that has greeted her since word of her involvement with the inauguration leaked out.

Director Spike Lee said he was no longer considering using Michele’s song “Black Girl Magic” in his Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It” after her decision. Countless fans wrote on social media that they would no longer support Michele’s career. However, after her performance some on Twitter said they were now fans having heard her music for the first time.

Michele, who can already claim a Grammy, a No. 1 album “Epiphany” and collaborations with Jay Z, Rick Ross and Ne-Yo in her career, posted a statement on her Rich Hipster website saying that she accepted the invitation to be part of the inauguration because she is “willing to be a bridge” between battling groups in America.

“I don’t mind ‘These Stones,’ if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless,” she wrote, after seeing the controversy unfold. “I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.”