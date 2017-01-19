Chrisette Michele will perform at Thursday’s “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial as part of Donald Trump’s inauguration, saying that she wants to help heal the country.

The Patchogue native issued her statement on her Rich Hipster website this morning, saying, “This country has had great moments. God has shined His light upon us. Today, I hope that Great Moments begin in peaceful & progressive conversation. I am willing to be a bridge. I don’t mind ‘These Stones,’ if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Those “stones” were flying quickly at the Grammy-winning R&B singer Wednesday, as word leaked out about her participation in the inauguration and an overwhelming number of fans asked her to reconsider. The Roots’ drummer Questlove even tweeted that he would pay Michele’s appearance fee if she opted not to perform.

However, Michele’s statement made it clear that this wasn’t about money. “”My heart is broken for our country, for the hopes of our children, for the fights of those who came before us,” she wrote. “I cry at the thought that Black History, American History might be in vain ... I am here. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, ‘Our lives begin to end, the day we become silent about what matters.’ I am here, representing you, because this is what matters.”

Michele is apparently the sole R&B singer at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” set to begin around 4 p.m. and featuring remarks from Trump and performances from country singer Toby Keith and rockers 3 Doors Down. She appears to have replaced Broadway star Jennifer Holliday, who pulled out of the celebration last week following the backlash to her agreement to participate.

Michele has received plenty of criticism as well, even though she only confirmed her appearance Thursday. “Saw Chrisette Michele trending and thought she died but she’s performing at The Don’s Inauguration, so she only dead to Black Folks,” tweeted @Badboyshun86.

Michele scored a No. 1 album with “Epiphany” and landed a Grammy for best urban/alternative performance in 2009. Her distinctive soulful voice made her an in-demand collaborator for everyone from Ne-Yo to Rick Ross and she released her fifth album, “Milestone,” last year on her own label Rich Hipster.