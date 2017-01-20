Country’s biggest superstars — including Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line — are set for Jones Beach Theater this summer, and Live Nation is once again offering a Country Megaticket to bundle the concerts together.
This year’s lineup includes: Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown (June 4); Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane (June 15); Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi (June 23); Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young (July 14); Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell (Aug. 3); and Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge (Aug. 27).
Each “megaticket” is $250-$800, which gives the purchaser the same seat for all six shows, as well as early entry through the Mega Fastlane. Those who purchase the $800 “megaticket” also get a VIP parking pass and VIP club pass.
The Country Megaticket goes on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 27 through Megaticket.com. Tickets for each show will go on sale at a later date.
Comments
