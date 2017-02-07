Amoré is in the air in Patchogue for Valentine’s Day.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents “A Toast to Dean Martin,” a show that celebrates the most romantic day of the year and the music of the man who warned everyone about what happens when “the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie.” Singer Andy DiMino, a Dean Martin impersonator who has performed in Las Vegas and on television, will get the audience in the mood for love as he performs such Dino classics as “That’s Amoré,” “Everybody Loves Somebody Sometime” and “Innamorata.”
While Valentine’s Day is at the heart of the event, “A Toast to Dean Martin” is also meant as an early birthday celebration for the laid-back crooner and Rat Pack member, whose centennial occurs on June 7 (Martin died in 1995).
The show takes place at 3 p.m. at the Patchogue Theatre on 71 E. Main St. For tickets, which are $35-$60, call the box office at 631-207-1313 or go to patchoguetheatre.org
