Def Leppard will launch a new North American tour in April with Poison and Tesla, including a stop at Nassau Coliseum on April 15.
“We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016,” Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott said in a statement. “The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”
The band's 2015 "Def Leppard" album, featuring "Dangerous" and "Let's Go," hit No. 1 on Billboard's rock albums chart. Ticket sales information hasn't been finalized, but tickets will go on sale Jan. 20 through Live Nation.
Poison singer Bret Michaels said he is excited to be on tour with Def Leppard again. “I know all of us will give 1,000 percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together,” he said in a statement. ”I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait because God only knows.”
