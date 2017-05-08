“Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary” has plenty of star power, with Common, Wynton Marsalis and President Bill Clinton paying tribute to the jazz legend.
And Denzel Washington speaks the words of Coltrane, who never did a television interview before he died in 1967, involvement that thrilled writer-director John Scheinfeld. “In all of his roles Denzel radiates an exceptional quiet strength,” Scheinfeld says in a statement. “Coltrane, many of his friends told me, embodied a similar strength.”
But there’s an unusual scene-stealer in “Chasing Trane” — the Coltranes’ house in Dix Hills, where John, his wife, Alice, and their kids spent much of his final years. The film comes at an important time for The Coltrane Home, as supporters work to raise funds to turn the house into a museum and archives for the Coltranes’ music, including the classic “A Love Supreme,” which was selected for the Library of Congress National Recording Registry in 2015.
Spencer Proffer, one of the film’s producers, is set to answer questions Wednesday, May 17, at the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington, following a special screening with a portion of proceeds going to The Coltrane Home.
“Chasing Trane” screens at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington. Tickets are $35.
