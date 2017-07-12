RAC, born Andre Allen Anjos, gets plenty of help on his new album, starting with the 13 different singers.
But make no mistake, “Ego” (Counter) is all about him. Best known for his remixes for Lana Del Rey and Imagine Dragons, Anjos has grown into a strong songwriter as well as a savvy producer. Despite having all sorts of voices on “Ego,” the album has a cohesive sound — upbeat electronic dance pop built on memorable melodies as much as lyrics.
The playful pop of “The Beautiful Game,” with vocals from St. Lucia, feels like the bridge from his “Strangers” album, which included the hit “Cheap Sunglasses” with Seaford native Matthew Koma.
But “I Still Wanna Know,” featuring Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo on vocals, shows Anjos moving out in new directions and not just because Cuomo delivers a raucous guitar solo that cuts through its sweet pop surroundings. The distinctive vocals of K. Flay make “Heartbreak Summer” a rocking thrill, thanks to a spare, guitar-driven arrangement and a big, loping bass line.
With “Ego,” Anjos shows that you don’t have to sing for people to appreciate your fresh musical voice.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.