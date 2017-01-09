Foreigner will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a world tour that includes a stop at Jones Beach Theater on July 20.
The “Cold as Ice” rockers will team up with Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick, who are also celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of their debut album.
“I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner forty years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later,” Foreigner founder and guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. “I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years.”CONCERT DATESBon Jovi, more upcoming LI, NYC showsPhotosNotable pop culture anniversaries in 2017BLAST FROM THE PASTRock stars then and now
Tickets are $29.95-$99.95 through Live Nation and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Live Nation. Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience will open the show.
