Frank Ocean, Nine Inch Nails and Tame Impala are set to headline this year’s Panorama Music Festival at Randall’s Island Park from July 28 to 30.
Solange, A Tribe Called Quest and Alt-J are also on the bill for the music and technology festival’s second year, with buzzed-about artists like Mitski and Cloud Nothings also set to perform.
Tickets are $282 for the entire festival or $99 for each day and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through panorama.nyc.
American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale passes starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
