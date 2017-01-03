Johnny Mac says the time is right for the blues.

Following a lengthy, contentious political season and a seemingly never-ending litany of unexpected deaths, the blues seems like a fitting soundtrack.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“People come out to hear the blues because they want to get away from all the things that are going on,” says Mac, the leader of the Massapequa Park-based Johnny Mac Band, winners of the Long Island Blues Challenge for two years running. “We play in front of varied audiences that are politically diverse and they all can relate because when the music is being played, it doesn’t matter what your persuasion is.”

The Johnny Mac Band is looking forward to representing Long Island at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis at the end of the month. The band is in the midst of playing several fundraisers to help pay for the Memphis trip, as well as recording material for a new album of originals.

“There will be a lot of great bands coming together from all over the world to play the blues,” Mac says. “It’s an exciting time for us right now.”

Johnny Mac Band plays The Mouse Trap Café, 203 Broadway, Amityville, 631-691-6600, at 2 p.m. Jan. 15.