LONDON - Police say an initial autopsy of George Michael has been "inconclusive" and more tests must be carried out to establish a cause of death.

Thames Valley Police said Friday the results of further tests will not be known for several weeks.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Michael's death on Christmas Day is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious." This is an indication that police found no evidence of foul play.

The 53-year-old's manager said the singer apparently died of heart failure at his country home.

The post-mortem examination was conducted Thursday.

CelebritiesTwitter reacts to George Michael's death