The Grammys will return to New York City after a 15-year absence to celebrate its 60th anniversary by hosting its ceremony at Madison Square Garden in January.

“It is very exciting that ‘Music’s Biggest Night’ will be hosted by the country’s most iconic city from historic Madison Square Garden and broadcast on America’s most watched network,” Leslie Moonves, CBS Corp. Chairman and CEO said in a statement, adding that it “promises to be one of the biggest television broadcasts of this or any other year.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Jan. 28, starting at 7:30 p.m. and airing live on both coasts.

“Madison Square Garden is extremely honored to host the 60th anniversary of the GRAMMY Awards when they return to The Garden for the third time in their history,” James L. Dolan, Madison Square Garden Co. executive chairman said in a statement. “MSG has been the site of many of the most legendary and enduring moments in music history – and we think the 2018 GRAMMYs will be a perfect addition to that great legacy. We are thankful to Mayor de Blasio and all of those who worked so hard to make this return possible.”

For years, The Grammys rotated between New York and Los Angeles. However, it has been held at the Staples Center for the last 15 years.

“It is incredibly exciting that ‘Music's Biggest Night’ will return to the world’s greatest city,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “Playing host to the music industry’s marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city. We welcome the Grammy Awards back to New York City with open arms and we look forward to continuing to partner with a music industry that supports access and empowerment in the arts.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Recording Academy’s president Neil Portnow said he was thrilled to the thriving New York music community.. “As a native New Yorker and lifelong supporter of the city’s vibrant arts scene, I couldn’t be more excited to return in 2018 and celebrate 60 years of honoring the best of the best in recorded sound in the world-class venue that is Madison Square Garden,” he said.