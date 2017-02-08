The Recording Academy will pay tribute to the late Prince and George Michael during Sunday’s Grammys ceremony, though the artists celebrating their legacies are currently being kept secret.
“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” said Neil Portnow, the Recording Academy’s president and CEO. “While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community.”
One special performance that can be unveiled, though, is the unlikely pairing of Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Lady Gaga and Metallica.
Comments
