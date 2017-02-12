LOS ANGELES — Beyonce is now a 21-time Grammy winner, picking up an award for best music video, while the late David Bowie won an award for his final album, beating out Prince.

Beyonce won for the hit "Formation," but lost best music film ("Lemonade") to the Ron Howard-directed "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years." Bowie won best engineered album, non-classical as one of the engineers listed on "Blackstar," released days after he died of cancer last year.

Justin Timberlake was also an early winner: "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — which is nominated for an Oscar — won best song written for visual media. His No.1 hit is from the "Trolls" soundtrack.

The honors were awarded in the pre-telecast ceremony early Sunday, where most of the awards will be given away.

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott won two Grammys in the Christian category for the album she recorded with her family. Scott, who has won seven Grammys with Lady A, cried onstage both times when accepting the wins.

"We've been crying since this project started," her father, Lang Scott, said onstage.

Some actors won Grammys, too: Don Cheadle picked up best compilation soundtrack for visual media for "Miles Ahead," where he is credited as a compilation producer, and Carol Burnett won the best spoken word album Grammy.

"The Color Purple" won best musical theater album, giving Jennifer Hudson her second Grammy and earning Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and "Orange Is the New Black" actress Danielle Brooks their first Grammys.

Kirk Franklin won two awards, including best gospel album and gospel performance/song for writing "God Provides" for Tamela Mann.

Beyonce is nominated for seven more trophies, and is the overall top nominee. There are few things the pop diva has not conquered, and the Grammy for album of the year is one of them.

For the third time, Beyonce is nominated for the coveted trophy, an award given to few R&B-based performers and only two hip-hop acts in the Grammy's 59-year history.

She was nominated for the top prize in 2010 with "I Am ... Sasha Fierce" (losing to Taylor Swift) and in 2015 with "Beyonce" (Beck was the surprise winner). Her "Lemonade" album is competing Sunday, along with its hit "Formation" for record and song of the year.

Beyonce has lost record of the year four times, and she's marking her third nomination for song of the year (she won in 2010 with "Single Ladies").

Beyonce's main competition is Adele, who won album, song and record of the year in 2012 with "21" and "Rolling In the Deep." While some critics argued that Beyonce's "Lemonade" was more artistic and had a stronger impact on culture, Adele's "25" marked her comeback and became a multiplatinum juggernaut, setting a record when it sold over 3 million units in its first week.

Their competition for album of the year includes Drake's multihit "Views"; Justin Bieber's redemption album "Purpose"; and country music rebel Sturgill Simpson's "A Sailor's Guide to Earth."

Beyonce's other nominations include bids in the rock, pop, R&B and rap categories. Adele is nominated for five awards.

Nominees battling "Formation" and "Hello" for record of the year include Rihanna and Drake's "Work," twenty one pilots' "Stressed Out" and Lukas Graham's "7 Years."

Song of the year nominees are "Formation," ''Hello," ''7 Years," Mike Posner's "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" and Bieber's "Love Yourself," shared with co-writer Ed Sheeran.

The Chainsmokers, who have dominated the pop charts, are nominated for best new artist with Chance the Rapper, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak and Kelsea Ballerini.

Beyonce and Adele will perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, as will Simpson, Lukas Graham, Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry.

Collaborative performances include Lady Gaga and Metallica, the Weeknd and Daft Punk, Chance the Rapper and Franklin, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, and A Tribe Called Quest and Anderson .Paak.

Tributes for Prince and George Michael will take place, while Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly will honor the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of "Saturday Night Fever."

Behind Beyonce for top nominations is Rihanna, who is up for eight awards, including best urban contemporary album ("Anti"), pop duo/group performance ("Work") and R&B song ("Kiss It Better"). Drake and Kanye West are also up for eight awards, including best rap album.

Chance the Rapper is competing for the latter honor. He has seven nominations, including three for best rap song.

The 2017 Grammy Awards will be hosted by "Late Late Show" host James Corden. It airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Other performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Cynthia Erivo, John Legend, William Bell and Gary Clark Jr.