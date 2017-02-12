Grammys 2017 nominations list: Beyoncé, Adele, Lukas Graham, more
Beyoncé and Adele are among the top Grammy Awards nominees for 2017. Both women are nominated for album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.
James Corden, host of "The Late Late Show," will preside over the live Grammys ceremony Sunday, Feb. 12.
Best pop solo performance(Credit: Getty Images / Handout)
The nominees for best pop solo performance are: "Piece By Piece (Idol Version)" by Kelly Clarkson (pictured), "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande, "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber, "Hold Up" by Beyoncé and "Hello" by Adele.
Best pop duo/group performance(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
The nominees for best pop duo/group performance are: "Closer," by The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey (pictured), "7 Years" by Lukas Graham, "Work" by Rihanna ft. Drake, "Cheap Thrills" by Sia ft. Sean Paul and "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots.
Best pop vocal album(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
The Grammy nominees for 2017 best pop vocal album are: "Dangerous Woman" by Ariana Grande (pictured), "25" by Adele, "Purpose" by Justin Bieber, "Confident" by Demi Lovato and "This Is Acting" by Sia.
Best urban contemporary album(Credit: Dennis Leupold)
The nominees for best urban contemporary album are: "Lemonade," Beyonce; "Ology," Gallant; "We Are King," KING; "Malibu," Anderson Paak; "Anti," Rihanna (pictured).
Best rock album(Credit: BMG Records / Glenn Gamboa)
Blink-182's "California" (pictured), Cage The Elephant's "Tell Me I'm Pretty," Gojira's "Magma," Panic! At The Disco's "Death Of A Bachelor" and Weezer's self-titled album are nominated for best rock album.
Best country song(Credit: Getty Images )
The Grammy nominees for 2017 best country song: "Vice" performed by Miranda Lambert (pictured), "My Church" performed by Maren Morris, "Humble And Kind" performed by Tim McGraw, "Die A Happy Man" performed by Thomas Rhett and "Blue Ain't Your Color" performed by Keith Urban.
Best country album(Credit: Getty Images )
The Grammy nominees for 2017 best country album: "Ripcord" by Keith Urban (pictured), "A Sailor's Guide To Earth" by Sturgill Simpson, "Hero" by Maren Morris, "Full Circle" by Loretta Lynn and "Big Day In A Small Town" by Brandy Clark.
Best alternative music album(Credit: David Bowie via YouTube)
Bon Iver's "22, A Million," David Bowie's "Blackstar,", PJ Harvey's "The Hope Six Demolition Project," Iggy Pop's "Post Pop Depression" and Radiohead's "A Moon Shaped Pool" are nominated for best alternative music album. (Pictured: a scene from the music video for Bowie's "Lazarus," off "Blackstar.")
Best dance/electronic recording(Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne)
The nominees for best dance/electronic recording are: "Tearing Me Up" by Bob Moses, "Don't Let Me Down" by The Chainsmokers ft. Daya, "Never Be Like You" by Flume (pictured) ft Kai, "Rinse & Repeat" by Riton ft. Kah-Lo and "Drinkee" by Sofi Tukker.
Best dance/electronic album(Credit: Getty Images / Brendon Thorne)
The nominees for best dance/electronic album are: "Skin," Flume; "Electronica 1: The Time Machine," Jean-Michel Jarre; "Epoch," Tycho; "Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future," Underworld; and "Louie Vega Starring... XXVIII," Louie Vega.
Best R&B song(Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jewel Samad)
The 2017 nominees for best R&B song are: "Kiss It Better" by Rihanna (pictured), "Come See Me" by PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake, Bryson Tiller's "Exchange, "Lake By the Ocean" by Maxwell and "Luv" by Tory Lanez.
Best R&B album(Credit: Getty Images / Paul Morigi)
The nominees for best R&B album are: "Smoove Jones" by Mya (pictured), "In My Mind" by BJ The Chicago Kid, "Lalah Hathaway Live" by Lalah Hathaway, "Velvet Portraits" by Terrace Martin and "Healing Season" by Mint Condition.
Best rap album(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
"Major Key" by DJ Khaled (pictured), "Coloring Book" by Chance The Rapper, "And The Anonymous Nobody" by De La Soul, "Views" by Drake, "Blank Face LP" by ScHoolboy Q and "The Life Of Pablo" by Kanye West are the nominees for the 2017 best rap album Grammy award.
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media(Credit: Universal Pictures / Jaimie Trueblood)
The nominees for best compilation soundtrack for visual media are: "Amy"; "Miles Ahead"; "Straight Outta Compton" (pictured); "Suicide Squad (Collector's Edition)"; "Vinyl: The Essentials Season 1."
Record of the year(Credit: Getty Images / Ian Gavan)
The Grammy nominees for 2017 record of the year: "Hello" by Adele (pictured), "Formation" by Beyoncé, "7 Years" by Lukas Graham, "Work" by Rihanna and "Stressed Out" by Twenty One Pilots.
Song of the year(Credit: Getty Images for iHeart / Adam Bettcher)
The Grammy nominees for 2017 song of the year are: "7 Years" by Lukas Graham (pictured), "Formation" by Beyonce, "Hello" by Adele, "I Took a Pill in Ibiza" by Mike Posner and "Love Yourself" by Justin Bieber.
Best new artist(Credit: Invision, AP / Charles Sykes)
Kelsea Ballerini (pictured), The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Marren Morris and Anderson Paak are nominated for the 2017 best new artist Grammy award.
Album of the year(Credit: Getty Images for TIDAL / Theo Wargo)
"Lemonade" by Beyoncé (pictured), "25" by Adele, "Purpose" by Justin Bieber, "Views" by Drake and "A Sailor's Guide to Earth" by Sturgill Simpson are the nominees for the 2017 album of the year Grammy award.
Best music video(Credit: Beyonce.com)
The nominees for best music video are: "Formation," Beyonce (pictured); "River," Leon Bridges; "Up&Up," Coldplay; "Gosh," Jamie xx; "Upside Down & Inside Out," OK Go.
Best music film(Credit: AP)
The nominees for best music film are: "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead," Steve Aoki; "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years," The Beatles (pictured); "Lemonade," Beyonce; "The Music of Strangers," Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble; "American Saturday Night: Live from the Grand Ole Opry," Various artists.
Producer of the year, non-classical(Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello)
Benny Blanco, Greg Kurstin, Max Martin (pictured), Nineteen85 and Ricky Reed are nominated for producer of the year, non-classical.
