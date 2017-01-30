The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be a battle of titans on Feb. 12, as some of music’s biggest stars face off for the top prizes at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Here’s a look at who will win and who should win:

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Rihanna, “Work”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

SHOULD WIN “Formation.” Beyoncé lays out a plan for world domination through self-acceptance that shows how much power a pop single can actually have.

WILL WIN “Hello.” Adele has basically kept the music industry alive with her traditional album sales and the Grammys will look to reward her with an armful of awards including this one for her melancholy anthem.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele, “25”

Beyoncé, “Lemonade”

Justin Bieber, “Purpose”

Drake, “Views”

Sturgill Simpson, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”

SHOULD WIN “Lemonade.” Beyonce’s personal tale of relationship woes hops genres as gracefully as she commands a catwalk and packs a wallop as big as her bat-wielding video.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

WILL WIN “25.” Adele shows how stylish and deep blockbusters can be with this collection of gorgeous ballads elegantly and emotionally delivered.

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Mike Posner, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

SHOULD WIN “Formation.” One of the best-crafted songs in years, lyrically and musically, with one quotable phrase after another. I’ve got hot sauce in my bag, swag.

WILL WIN “Hello.” The stars seem aligned for an Adele sweep, though there is a nagging feeling that Justin Bieber, with help from Grammy-beloved Ed Sheeran could pull an upset.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance the Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

SHOULD WIN Chance the Rapper. His innovations stretch beyond his lyrical content and delivery into his puppet-filled performances and nontraditional business decisions.

WILL WIN The Chainsmokers. The EDM duo and their ever-expanding circle of collaborators currently have a chokehold on pop radio with “Closer,” “Don’t Let Me Down” and now “Paris.”

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Adele, “25”

Justin Bieber, “Purpose”

Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

Demi Lovato, “Confident”

Sia, “This Is Acting”

SHOULD WIN “25.” As close to a lock as exists in Grammy world.

WILL WIN “25.”

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Blink-182, “California”

Cage the Elephant, “Tell Me I’m Pretty”

Gojira, “Magma”

Panic! At The Disco, “Death of a Bachelor”

Weezer, “Weezer”

SHOULD WIN “Death of a Bachelor.” Panic!’s wild genre-twisting rock shows Brendon Urie at his most ambitious and he succeeds in creating an emo Sinatra.

WILL WIN “Weezer.” Winners in this category tend to be straightforward and without one of the more traditional winners in this year’s category, the dependable veterans should come out on top.

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Bon Iver, “22, A Million”

David Bowie, “Blackstar”

PJ Harvey, “The Hope Six Demolition Project”

Iggy Pop, “Post Pop Depression”

Radiohead, “A Moon Shaped Pool”

SHOULD WIN “Blackstar.” David Bowie’s final album was also one of his best, as he confronted questions of mortality head on.

WILL WIN “Blackstar.” This should have been an Album of the Year contender as well.

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Beyoncé, “Lemonade”

Gallant, “Ology”

King, “We Are King”

Anderson .Paak, “Malibu”

Rihanna, “Anti”

SHOULD WIN “Lemonade.” As close to a lock as exists in Grammy world.

WILL WIN “Lemonade.”

BEST RAP ALBUM

Chance the Rapper, “Coloring Book”

De La Soul, “And the Anonymous Nobody”

DJ Khaled, “Major Key”

Drake, “Views”

Schoolboy Q, “Blank Face LP”

Kanye West, “The Life of Pablo”

SHOULD WIN “The Life of Pablo.” A sonic masterpiece that combines West’s love of warm soul with some of his more envelope-pushing production techniques.

WILL WIN “Coloring Book.” Chance the Rapper is the well-liked up-and-comer in hip-hop that voters will want to champion. However, they would make much more of a difference by supporting Amityville’s De La Soul, whose comeback album was well done.

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Brandy Clark, “Big Day in a Small Town”

Loretta Lynn, “Full Circle”

Maren Morris, “Hero”

Sturgill Simpson, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth”

Keith Urban, “Ripcord”

SHOULD WIN “Ripcord.” Urban’s genre-hopping album takes risks and they almost always pay off, though the traditional ballad “Blue Ain’t Your Color” is where he shines most.

WILL WIN “Hero.” Nashville is behind Maren Morris’ promising, if uneven, breakout album and its delightful single “My Church.”