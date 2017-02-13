Subscribe
    See photos of Beyoncé's Grammy Awards performance, plus (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    See photos of Beyoncé's Grammy Awards performance, plus host James Corden, winners and more highlights from music's biggest night.

    Grammys 2017 winners, host James Corden, performances, big moments, more

    Updated
    By

    See the Grammy Award winners, performers, presenters and more highlights from the 59th annual ceremony, hosted by James Corden at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Adele

    Recording artist Adele, winner of album of the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Recording artist Adele, winner of album of the year for "25" accepts her award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Tamela Mann

    Tamela Mann poses in the press room after
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Tamela Mann poses in the press room after winning best gospel performance/song for "God Provides" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Jay Z and Beyoncé

    Hip-Hop artist Jay Z and singer Beyoncé at
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Hip-Hop artist Jay Z and singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Adele

    Recording artist Adele accepts the record of the
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Adele accepts the record of the year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

    Recording artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill present
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill present at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Adele

    Singer Adele accepts the award for song of
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Singer Adele accepts the award for song of the year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Cynthia Erivo and John Legend

    Recording artists Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Halsey and Jason Derulo

    Recording artists Halsey and Jason Derulo present at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Recording artists Halsey and Jason Derulo present at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Tamela Mann

    Recording artist Tamela Mann performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Tamela Mann performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Chance the Rapper

    Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Pentatonix

    Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying,
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Bruno Mars

    Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    James Corden

    Host James Corden speaks at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Host James Corden speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas and James Corden

    Musician Ed Sheeran, singer Nick Jonas and host
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Musician Ed Sheeran, singer Nick Jonas and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Bruno Mars

    Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Maren Morris

    Singer/songwriter Maren Morris, winner of best country solo
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown)

    Singer/songwriter Maren Morris, winner of best country solo performance for "My Church" poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Bruno Mars

    Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    The Time

    Recording artists Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson and Jerome
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson and Jerome Benton of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Adele and Greg Kurstin

    Recording artist Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Recording artist Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the award for song of the year at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Andra Day

    Singer Andra Day performs at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Singer Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Solange Knowles

    Recording artist Solange Knowles presents at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Solange Knowles presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    The Time

    Recording artists Morris Day and Jellybean Johnson of
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Morris Day and Jellybean Johnson of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Anderson .Paak

    Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood

    Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform at the
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)

    Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Anderson .Paak

    Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Celine Dion and Adele

    Recording artist Celine Dion presents the song of
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Celine Dion presents the song of the year award for "Hello" to songwriter Adele at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Adele

    Songwriter Adele accepts the song of the year
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Songwriter Adele accepts the song of the year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Laverne Cox

    Laverne Cox presents at the 59th annual Grammy
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON)

    Laverne Cox presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly

    From left, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    From left, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town, and Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Demi Lovato

    Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Melina Matsoukas

    Director Melina Matsoukas holds the best music video
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK)

    Director Melina Matsoukas holds the best music video Grammy for "Formation" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Celine Dion

    Recording artist Celine Dion presents at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Celine Dion presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Andra Day

    Recording artist Andra Day performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Gary Clark Jr.

    Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Dwight Yoakam

    Singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam speaks at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Taraji P. Henson

    Taraji P. Henson presents the best rap album
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Taraji P. Henson presents the best rap album award to recording artist Chance the Rapper for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Sturgill Simpson

    Recording artist Sturgill Simpson performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Recording artist Sturgill Simpson performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Little Big Town

    Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Tori Kelly

    Recording artist Tori Kelly performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Tori Kelly performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    DNCE and James Gorden

    Recording artists Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE, and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

    Demi Lovato

    Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga

    Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga

    Recording artists Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artists Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga

    James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    James Corden and Gina Rodriguez

    Host James Corden helps actor Gina Rodriguez at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian)

    Host James Corden helps actor Gina Rodriguez at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Alicia Keys and Maren Morris

    Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform at the
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Beyoncé

    Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca)

    Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Gina Rodriguez

    Actor Gina Rodriguez speaks at the 59th annual
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Actor Gina Rodriguez speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Maren Morris

    Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter)

    Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend and more

    Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban,
    (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk)

    Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Jennifer Lopez and Neil Diamond at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

