MusicEntertainment

See photos of Beyoncé's Grammy Awards performance, plus host James Corden, winners and more highlights from music's biggest night.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Adele, winner of album of the year for "25" accepts her award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Tamela Mann (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Tamela Mann poses in the press room after winning best gospel performance/song for "God Provides" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Jay Z and Beyoncé (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Hip-Hop artist Jay Z and singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele accepts the record of the year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Tim McGraw and Faith Hill present at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Adele accepts the award for song of the year for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Cynthia Erivo and John Legend (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Cynthia Erivo and John Legend perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Halsey and Jason Derulo (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artists Halsey and Jason Derulo present at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Tamela Mann (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Tamela Mann performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Chance the Rapper (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Chance the Rapper performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Pentatonix (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Avi Kaplan, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Bruno Mars (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Corden (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Host James Corden speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas and James Corden (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musician Ed Sheeran, singer Nick Jonas and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Bruno Mars (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Maren Morris (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Frederick M. Brown) Singer/songwriter Maren Morris, winner of best country solo performance for "My Church" poses in the press room at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Bruno Mars (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

The Time (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Morris Day, Jellybean Johnson and Jerome Benton of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele and Greg Kurstin (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Adele and producer Greg Kurstin accept the award for song of the year at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Andra Day (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Solange Knowles (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Solange Knowles presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

The Time (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Morris Day and Jellybean Johnson of The Time perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Anderson .Paak (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Anderson .Paak (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Anderson .Paak performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Celine Dion and Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Celine Dion presents the song of the year award for "Hello" to songwriter Adele at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Songwriter Adele accepts the song of the year award for "Hello" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Laverne Cox (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) Laverne Cox presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) From left, Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town, and Demi Lovato, Andra Day and Tori Kelly perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Demi Lovato (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Melina Matsoukas (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ROBYN BECK) Director Melina Matsoukas holds the best music video Grammy for "Formation" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Celine Dion (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Celine Dion presents at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Andra Day (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Andra Day performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Gary Clark Jr. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musician Gary Clark Jr. performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Dwight Yoakam (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Taraji P. Henson (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Taraji P. Henson presents the best rap album award to recording artist Chance the Rapper for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Sturgill Simpson (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Recording artist Sturgill Simpson performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Little Big Town (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Tori Kelly (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Tori Kelly performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

DNCE and James Gorden (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE, and host James Corden at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017

Demi Lovato (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Demi Lovato performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) James Hetfield of Metallica and Lady Gaga perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Corden and Gina Rodriguez (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Host James Corden helps actor Gina Rodriguez at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Alicia Keys and Maren Morris perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Beyoncé (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca) Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Gina Rodriguez (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Actor Gina Rodriguez speaks at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Maren Morris (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend and more (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Blue Ivy Carter, Guest, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, John Legend, host James Corden, Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, Jennifer Lopez and Neil Diamond at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Little Big Town (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists William Bell and Gary Clark Jr. perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Forchhammer (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Larry Busacca) Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Forchhammer perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Beyoncé (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Beyoncé accepts the best urban contemporary album award for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Rihanna (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Rihanna at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Nick Jonas (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Nick Jonas at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Bruno Mars (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Daft Punk and The Weeknd (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musicians Daft Punk and The Weeknd at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Bruno Mars (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Melissa Forde, Rihanna and Carrie Underwood (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Melissa Forde, singers Rihanna and Carrie Underwood at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Chance the Rapper (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Chance the Rapper accepts the best rap album award for "Coloring Book" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Alicia Keys (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Alicia Keys performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Little Big Town (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Musicians Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet of Little Big Town on stage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Beyoncé (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Beyoncé at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Maren Morris (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Maren Morris performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Adele (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Adele performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Hip-hop artist Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Bruno Mars (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Bruno Mars performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artists Camila Cabello and Thomas Rhett announce an award at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Kelsea Ballerini (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Christopher Polk) Singer Kelsea Ballerini performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Ed Sheeran (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / VALERIE MACON) Ed Sheeran performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Maren Morris (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Maren Morris accepts the best country solo performance award for "My Church" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Beyoncé (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Recording artist Beyoncé performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Twenty One Pilots (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Beyoncé (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Beyoncé performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Ed Sheeran (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Twenty One Pilots (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots accept the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Beyoncé (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Beyoncé performs during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham perform during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Paris Jackson (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Paris Jackson attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood perform their song "The Fighter" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Katharine McPhee and The Chainsmokers (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Katharine McPhee, Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers speak during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Carrie Underwood (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Carrie Underwood attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Corden (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Host James Corden speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Twenty One Pilots (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Josh Dun, left, and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots took off their trousers before accepting the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Chance the Rapper (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Chance the Rapper, center, accepts the best new artist award during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

John Travolta (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

John Travolta (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Paris Jackson (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Paris Jackson speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Nick Jonas (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Nick Jonas presents the award for best pop duo/group performance during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

John Travolta (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) John Travolta speaks during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Chance the Rapper (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevork Djansezian) Chance the Rapper accepts the award for best new artist from Jennifer Lopez during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood embrace after performing their song "The Fighter" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Corden (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images for NARAS / Kevin Winter) Host James Corden takes a pratfall during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Corden (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) James Corden hosts the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Ed Sheeran (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Ed Sheeran performs "Shape of You" during the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

James Corden (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Host James Corden raps at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

James Corden (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Host James Corden performs a skit at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Chance The Rapper (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) The Weeknd, right, and Daft Punk perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Jennifer Lopez presents the award for best new artist at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) The Weeknd performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

John Travolta (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) John Travolta introduces a performance by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) The Weeknd, center, and Daft Punk perform at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Adele (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Adele waves to the audience as she performs "Hello" to open the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

Ziggy Marley (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) (Credit: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP / Matt Sayles) Ziggy Marley, left, accepts the award for best reggae album for "Ziggy Marley" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Abraham Selassie Robert Nesta Marley, Gideon Robert Nesta Marley, Judah Victoria Marley and Jimmy Jam look on from right.