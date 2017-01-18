The beauty of Idina Menzel’s voice isn’t in those perfect, powerful notes. It’s in the breaks, in the Tony winner’s distinctive delivery that can seem both pointed and vulnerable at once.
The Syosset native makes use of that unique talent on “Beaches” (Warner Bros.), the soundtrack to her remake of the Bette Midler movie that airs Jan. 21 on Lifetime. Menzel tackles the classic “Wind Beneath My Wings,” adding a bit of her vocal quirkiness where Midler went for sentimentality, though she keeps it in for her poignant version of Billy Hill’s “The Glory of Love.”
That’s the extent of the songs from the original “Beaches” that Menzel tackles here, which is too bad since she would have been great on Randy Newman’s “I Think It’s Going to Rain Today.” But she handles herself well on The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand By You,” keeping Chrissie Hynde’s edge while sweetening things toward the end, and especially Peggy Lee’s upbeat “I Can Hear the Music.” And the inclusion of “Last Time” from her “idina” album from last year suits the EP’s mood, while also injecting the strongest sense of her own style.
Menzel plays Nassau Coliseum on April 7. Tickets are $82.50-$153.50 through Ticketmaster.
