Idina Menzel still knows where the wind beneath her wings is.
The Syosset native and star of this week’s Lifetime “Beaches” remake will start her upcoming North American tour at the renovated Nassau Coliseum on April 7, as part of the arena’s star-studded opening week.
The Tony winner is supporting both her recent album “idina” and the “Beaches” soundtrack released last week. Of course, there might be a little bit of “Frozen” thrown in there, too. So, let it go.
Tickets are $82.50-$153.50 and go on sale on Jan. 27 through Ticketmaster. American Express cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Menzel’s show fills the Coliseum’s extended opening weekend. Billy Joel will open the arena on April 5, followed by Stevie Nicks (April 6), Menzel, Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey (April 8), and Marc Anthony (April 9).
