Jay-Z will bring his new “4:44” album to life with a national tour that includes stops at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Jay’s “4:44” album, which went platinum less than a week after its release on June 30, is the rapper’s most personal work yet, discussing details of his famously private marriage to Beyoncé as well as his own blueprint for black empowerment.
Tickets for the Nov. 26 show at Barclays Center and Dec. 2 at the Coliseum go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Tidal subscribers and Citi cardholders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting at noon Monday.
The tour kicks off on Oct. 27 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and runs through Dec. 21. Fans will get a sneak peek at the “4:44” tour when Jay headlines the first night of The Meadows Music & Arts Festival outside Citi Field on Sept. 15. Tickets for that appearance are on sale now.
Though “4:44” was initially released as a Tidal exclusive, it is now available on iTunes, where it is currently No. 1, and will be released as a physical CD with three additional bonus tracks.
