Jones Beach concerts set for summer 2017
Muse, Jason Aldean, Dave Matthews Band and more: See the acts scheduled to play the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater as of Feb. 6, 2017, during the venue's summer 2017 concert schedule.
Country Megaticket(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)
Country Megaticket, featuring Luke Bryan (pictured), Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line and more, hits Jones Beach on Saturday, June 3, 2017.
Dave Matthews Band(Credit: Getty Images for John Varvatos / Michael Kovac)
Dave Matthews Band comes to Jones Beach with Tim Reynolds on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
Train(Credit: Getty Images / John Medina)
Train performs with OAR and Natasha Bedingfield at Jones Beach Theater on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
Florida Georgia Line(Credit: Getty Images)
Florida Georgia Line will perform at Jones Beach alongside hip-hop star Nelly on Thursday, June 15, 2017.
Steve Miller Band(Credit: Newsday / Randee Daddona)
The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton come to Jones Beach on Saturday, June 17, 2017.
Dierks Bentley(Credit: Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede / Rick Diamond)
Dierks Bentley comes to the Jones Beach Theater with Cole Swindell on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Third Eye Blind(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin)
Third Eye Blind brings its "Summer Gods Tour" with special guests Silversun Pickups to Jones Beach on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Rammstein(Credit: Getty Images / Andreas Rentz)
German band Rammstein comes back to the U.S. to play Jones Beach on Sunday, June 25, 2017.
Nickelback(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Davis)
Nickelback brings its North American "Feed the Machine Tour" with Daughtry to Jones Beach on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
Vans Warped Tour(Credit: Jeffrey Basinger)
Vans Warped Tour will celebrate its 23rd year by focusing on its punk rock history, while also looking to the future, as it pulls into Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 8. Anti-Flag will join Sick of It All, Hatebreed and CKY at the daylong festival, along with up-and-comers Creeper and Boston Manor.
Lady Antebellum(Credit: Getty Images / Rick Diamond)
Lady Antebellum's "You Look Good Tour" comes to the Jones Beach Theater with Kelsea Ballerini on Friday, July 14, 2017.
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
Rod Stewart returns to the Jones Beach Theater along side Cyndi Lauper on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.
Foreigner and Cheap Trick(Credit: Getty Images for T.J. Martell / Mike Coppola)
Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's "Led Zeppelin Experience Tour" lands at Jones Beach on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Chris Stapleton(Credit: Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum / Mike Windle)
Chris Stapleton will bring his "All American Roadshow" tour with Anderson East and Brent Cobb to the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 21.
Muse(Credit: Getty Images for Clear Channel / Christopher Polk )
Muse will play the Jones Beach Theater with special guest 30 Seconds to Mars on Thursday, July 22, 2017.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts joins Boston(Credit: Getty Images )
Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts have signed on to the summer leg of Boston's "Hyper Space" tour, including a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on July 23.
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers(Credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill)
Chicago and the Doobie Brothers will co-headline a summer tour that will arrive in Wantagh on Friday, July 28, 2017.
Kings of Leon(Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)
Kings of Leon will perform in Wantagh with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.
Brad Paisley(Credit: Getty Images / Gustavo Caballero)
Brad Paisley performs at Jones Beach on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Jimmy Buffett(Credit: AP / Invision / Charles Sykes)
Jimmy Buffett will perform at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 15.
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper(Credit: Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation / Adam Bettcher)
Deep Purple, Alice Cooper and The Edgar Winter Band are playing a 19-city tour that comes to Jones Beach on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.
Luke Bryan(Credit: AP / Andy Kropa)
Luke Bryan returns to Long Island and Jones Beach, this time with special guest Brett Eldredge, on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows(Credit: Getty Images / Ilya S. Savenok)
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows will team up for "A Brief History of Everything 2017" tour this summer, including a stop at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Aug. 31.
