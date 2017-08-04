Florida Georgia Line, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Backstreet Boys and more: See photos from concerts at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh during summer 2017.

This season's schedule also includes Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival with headliners including Zedd, Big Sean and Camila Cabello; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts; Luke Bryan and many more.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Fans party in the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater parking lot before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Some partygoers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to claim coveted spots in the lots closest to the theater's entrance.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Joey Finnegan of West Islip jumps into a makeshift pool in the bed of hiss friend, Cory Gallagher's truck in the parking lot of Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Gallagher arrived at 5:20 a.m. to claim a prized spot in a lot close to the theater's entrance.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Eric Hoff and his brothers Chris and Howie Hoff converted an old school bus into their traveling party van, which they call the "Buffett Bus". This is the Hoff's third "Buffett Bus", a tradition that began in 1999, with the brothers driving it to handful of concerts each year from their homes in Connecticut. "Sometimes we don't even go into the concert," Eric Hoff said.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Mike Hendel and Rob Madden reminisce on their favorite Jimmy Buffett concerts over the years, over 100 for Hendel and 31 for Madden, before he took the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017. When asked about their matching, tropical flamingo suits, the friends joked, "We've got a guy."

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Eric Hoff, (center, top, in blue) and his brothers Chris and Howie Hoff converted an old school bus into their traveling party van, which they call the "Buffett Bus". This is the Hoff's third "Buffett Bus", a tradition that began in 1999, with the brothers driving it to handful of concerts each year from their homes in Connecticut. "Sometimes we don't even go into the concert," Eric Hoff said.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Mike Hendel has gone to over 100 Jimmy Buffett shows and has Jimmy Buffet tattoos including this "Fins Up" tattoo on chest. "It's a way of life. A mentality," Hendel said about going to Jimmy Buffett concerts. Jimmy Buffett played at th Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Jimmy Buffett played the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Colin Knapp, Owen Clark and Tyler Klein pose for a picture by the mast of the "Buffett Bus" before a Jimmy Buffett concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Tuesday. Eric Hoff and his brothers Chris and Howie Hoff converted an old school bus into their traveling party van, which they call the "Buffett Bus". This is the Hoff's third "Buffett Bus", a tradition that began in 1999, with the brothers driving it to handful of concerts each year from their homes in Connecticut. "Sometimes we don't even go into the concert," Eric Hoff said.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Laurence Blauvelt of Levittown, dressed as a pirate and poses with admirer John Pratt before Jimmy Buffett's concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Tuesday in Wantagh. "I live for these shows," Blauvelt said, who has been going to Jimmy Buffett shows since the 1970s.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Eric Hoff and his brothers Chris and Howie Hoff converted an old school bus into their traveling party van, which they call the "Buffett Bus". This is the Hoff's third "Buffett Bus", a tradition that began in 1999, with the brothers driving it to handful of concerts each year from their homes in Connecticut. "Sometimes we don't even go into the concert," Eric Hoff said.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) Fans party in the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater parking lot before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Some partygoers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to claim coveted spots in the lots closest to the theater's entrance.

(Credit: Steve Remich) (Credit: Steve Remich) The band Outlaw Rockers play Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover songs in the parking lot of the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Some partygoers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to claimed spots in the lots closest to the theater's entrance.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans watch Lindsay Eli on stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans watch Dustin Lynch on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) One Republic takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) James Arthur takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) James Arthur takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fitz and the Tantrums take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) A concertgoer cheers James Arthur on stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fitz and the Tantrums take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fitz and the Tantrums take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara) Joan Jett and the Blackhearts perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Muse takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Muse performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Thirty Seconds to Mars takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Muse performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer Muse on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) PVRIS performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer 30 Seconds to Mars on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer 30 Seconds to Mars at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) PVRIS takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) 30 Seconds to Mars takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 22, 2017.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Anderson East performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017, opening for Chris Stapleton.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Anderson East performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017, opening for Chris Stapleton.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Brent Cobb performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Brent Cobb performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Brent Cobb performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Anderson East performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017, opening for Chris Stapleton.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Brent Cobb performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Anderson East performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017, opening for Chris Stapleton.

(Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Anderson East performs at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, July 21, 2017, opening for Chris Stapleton.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Mick Jones of Foreigner performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Founding member Lou Gramm takes the stage with Foreigner at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Foreigner founding member Lou Gramm takes the stage with the band and Rhythm of the Knight, Uniondale High School's show choir, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Foreigner takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Mick Jones of Foreigner engages the crowd at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Mick Jones, left and Kelly Hansen of Foreigner perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Kelly Hansen of Foreigner performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Janson Bonham of Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Randee Daddona) (Credit: Randee Daddona) Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Fans enjoy a Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Cyndi Lauper performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Cyndi Lauper performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Fans enjoy performances by Cyndi Lauper and Rod Stewart during a concert at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performing at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Rod Stewart performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) Bad Cop / Bad Cop perform at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) Lead singer Mercedes Arn-Horn and Brandon Lockwood of the band Courage My Love, from Kitchener Ontario Canada, perform at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) Andy Black takes the stage at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) Candiria, a band from Brooklyn, perform at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) Candiria, a band from Brooklyn, performs at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) J And The 9s perform at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) Bad Cop / Bad Cop performs at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw ) J And The 9s perform at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) Andy Black takes the stage at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) Fans cheer on Andy Black as he performs at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 8, 2017.

(Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) (Credit: Jessica Earnshaw) Andy Black takes the stage at Warp Tour at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 8, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Rammstein takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 25, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer Rammstein on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 25, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Rammstein performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 25, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Rammstein takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 25, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Rammstein performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 25, 2017.

Buy photo (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) (Credit: Bruce Gilbert) Fans cheer Rammstein on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 25, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Third Eye Blind takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Brian Aubert of Silversun Pickups takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Brian Aubert and Nikki Monninger of Silversun Pickups takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Nikki Monninger of Silversun Pickups performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Ocean Park Standoff takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Ethan Thompson of Ocean Park Standoff performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Ethan Thompson and Samantha Ronson of Ocean Park Standoff perform at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Ethan Thompson of Ocean Park Standoff performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on June 24, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Cole Swindell performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh Friday, June 23, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Dierks Bentley performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh Friday, June 23, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Dierks Bentley performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh Friday, June 23, 2017.

(Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Fans enjoy the performance by Dierks Bentley at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh Friday, June 23, 2017.