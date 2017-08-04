Subscribe
    Florida Georgia Line, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Backstreet Boys and more: See photos from concerts at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh during summer 2017.

    This season's schedule also includes Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival with headliners including Zedd, Big Sean and Camila Cabello; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts; Luke Bryan and many more.

    Fans party in the Northwell Health at Jones
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Fans party in the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater parking lot before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Some partygoers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to claim coveted spots in the lots closest to the theater's entrance.

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

    Joey Finnegan of West Islip jumps into a
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Joey Finnegan of West Islip jumps into a makeshift pool in the bed of hiss friend, Cory Gallagher's truck in the parking lot of Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Gallagher arrived at 5:20 a.m. to claim a prized spot in a lot close to the theater's entrance.

    Mike Hendel and Rob Madden reminisce on their
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Mike Hendel and Rob Madden reminisce on their favorite Jimmy Buffett concerts over the years, over 100 for Hendel and 31 for Madden, before he took the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017. When asked about their matching, tropical flamingo suits, the friends joked, "We've got a guy."

    Mike Hendel has gone to over 100 Jimmy
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Mike Hendel has gone to over 100 Jimmy Buffett shows and has Jimmy Buffet tattoos including this "Fins Up" tattoo on chest. "It's a way of life. A mentality," Hendel said about going to Jimmy Buffett concerts. Jimmy Buffett played at th Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

    Jimmy Buffett played the Northwell Health at Jones
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Jimmy Buffett played the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

    Colin Knapp, Owen Clark and Tyler Klein pose
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Colin Knapp, Owen Clark and Tyler Klein pose for a picture by the mast of the "Buffett Bus" before a Jimmy Buffett concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Tuesday. Eric Hoff and his brothers Chris and Howie Hoff converted an old school bus into their traveling party van, which they call the "Buffett Bus". This is the Hoff's third "Buffett Bus", a tradition that began in 1999, with the brothers driving it to handful of concerts each year from their homes in Connecticut. "Sometimes we don't even go into the concert," Eric Hoff said.

    Laurence Blauvelt of Levittown, dressed as a pirate
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Laurence Blauvelt of Levittown, dressed as a pirate and poses with admirer John Pratt before Jimmy Buffett's concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Tuesday in Wantagh. "I live for these shows," Blauvelt said, who has been going to Jimmy Buffett shows since the 1970s.

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.

    The band Outlaw Rockers play Tom Petty and
    (Credit: Steve Remich)

    The band Outlaw Rockers play Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover songs in the parking lot of the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Some partygoers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to claimed spots in the lots closest to the theater's entrance.

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Fans watch Lindsay Eli on stage at Northwell
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Fans watch Lindsay Eli on stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Fans watch Dustin Lynch on the stage at
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Fans watch Dustin Lynch on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.

    Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

    Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

    Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

    Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

    Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.

    One Republic takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    One Republic takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    One Republic performs at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.

    James Arthur takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    James Arthur takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

    James Arthur takes the stage at Northwell Health
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    James Arthur takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

    Fitz and the Tantrums take the stage at
    (Credit: Bruce Gilbert)

    Fitz and the Tantrums take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.

