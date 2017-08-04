Florida Georgia Line, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Backstreet Boys and more: See photos from concerts at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh during summer 2017.
This season's schedule also includes Rod Stewart, Cyndi Lauper, the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival with headliners including Zedd, Big Sean and Camila Cabello; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts; Luke Bryan and many more.
(Credit: Steve Remich)
Fans party in the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater parking lot before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Some partygoers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to claim coveted spots in the lots closest to the theater's entrance.
(Credit: Steve Remich)
(Credit: Steve Remich)
Jimmy Buffett takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.
(Credit: Steve Remich)
Joey Finnegan of West Islip jumps into a makeshift pool in the bed of hiss friend, Cory Gallagher's truck in the parking lot of Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Gallagher arrived at 5:20 a.m. to claim a prized spot in a lot close to the theater's entrance.
(Credit: Steve Remich)
Eric Hoff and his brothers Chris and Howie Hoff converted an old school bus into their traveling party van, which they call the "Buffett Bus". This is the Hoff's third "Buffett Bus", a tradition that began in 1999, with the brothers driving it to handful of concerts each year from their homes in Connecticut. "Sometimes we don't even go into the concert," Eric Hoff said.
(Credit: Steve Remich)
Mike Hendel and Rob Madden reminisce on their favorite Jimmy Buffett concerts over the years, over 100 for Hendel and 31 for Madden, before he took the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017. When asked about their matching, tropical flamingo suits, the friends joked, "We've got a guy."
(Credit: Steve Remich)
Mike Hendel has gone to over 100 Jimmy Buffett shows and has Jimmy Buffet tattoos including this "Fins Up" tattoo on chest. "It's a way of life. A mentality," Hendel said about going to Jimmy Buffett concerts. Jimmy Buffett played at th Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 15, 2017.
(Credit: Steve Remich)
(Credit: Steve Remich)
(Credit: Steve Remich)
(Credit: Steve Remich)
Colin Knapp, Owen Clark and Tyler Klein pose for a picture by the mast of the "Buffett Bus" before a Jimmy Buffett concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Tuesday. Eric Hoff and his brothers Chris and Howie Hoff converted an old school bus into their traveling party van, which they call the "Buffett Bus". This is the Hoff's third "Buffett Bus", a tradition that began in 1999, with the brothers driving it to handful of concerts each year from their homes in Connecticut. "Sometimes we don't even go into the concert," Eric Hoff said.
Laurence Blauvelt of Levittown, dressed as a pirate and poses with admirer John Pratt before Jimmy Buffett's concert at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on Tuesday in Wantagh. "I live for these shows," Blauvelt said, who has been going to Jimmy Buffett shows since the 1970s.
(Credit: Steve Remich)
(Credit: Steve Remich)
(Credit: Steve Remich)
(Credit: Steve Remich)
The band Outlaw Rockers play Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover songs in the parking lot of the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater before a Jimmy Buffett concert Tuesday in Wantagh. Some partygoers arrived as early as 4:30 a.m. to claimed spots in the lots closest to the theater's entrance.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Brad Paisley takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Dustin Lynch takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Fans watch Lindsay Eli on stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Fans watch Dustin Lynch on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Lindsay Eli takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Chase Bryant takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Aug. 3, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Kings of Leon take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Fans cheer Kings of Leon on the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on Aug. 1, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
One Republic takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh on July 29, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
James Arthur takes the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
(Credit: Bruce Gilbert)
Fitz and the Tantrums take the stage at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, July 29, 2017.
