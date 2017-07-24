Justin Bieber on Monday abruptly canceled the remainder of his “Purpose” world tour, including shows at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 23 and 24, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” tour organizers said in a statement. “He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the ‘Purpose World Tour’ over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”

No further explanation was given.

Bieber had been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents; upcoming shows included a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday. His tour was banned from China last week due to previous “bad behavior.”

However, after a series of high-profile run-ins with the law, Bieber, 23, had seemed to temper his bad behavior and was rewarded with a string of hits including “Sorry” and “Love Yourself.” His current single, the remix of “Despacito” with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, became the most-streamed song in history last week, as it logs its 11th week at No. 1 on the singles charts.

Refunds for all Bieber’s remaining shows are available at the point of purchase.

