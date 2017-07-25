Justin Bieber hopes it’s not too late now to say sorry.

Hours after his surprise decision Monday to cancel the rest of his “Purpose” world tour, including shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 23 and 24, for “unforseen circumstances,” Bieber offered an explanation and apology.

“Everything’s fine — I’ve been on tour for two years,” Bieber said in a video obtained by TMZ. “Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed; it’s not my heart or anything. Have a blessed day.”

Bieber’s immediate plans? “Just resting, getting some relaxation,” the “Love Yourself” singer said in the video. “We’re gonna ride some bikes.”

Bieber’s tour had 14 shows remaining, starting with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, and was set to run through Oct. 7 in Singapore. Refunds for all tickets, including those for the MetLife shows, are available from the point of purchase.

According to Billboard, Bieber’s “Purpose” tour has earned more than $200 million since its launch in March 2016.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

In an Instagram post Tuesday morning, Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, wrote that the tour dates were canceled because the singer’s “soul and well being” had to come first.

“To those that won’t be able to see it . . . on behalf of myself, Justin, and the team, we are sorry,” Braun wrote on Instagram. “That was never our intent . . . Justin will be back and I know he looks forward to performing for you and with you all again. One chapter ends and another begins.”