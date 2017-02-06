Following her Super Bowl LI halftime show performance, Lady Gaga plans on spending even more time in stadiums, announcing a global stadium and arena tour that includes a stop at Citi Field in Flushing on Aug. 28.
The first leg of the “Joanne World Tour” kicks off Aug. 1 in Vancouver and runs through Sept. 15 when Gaga headlines Rock in Rio in Brazil. After a European run, Mother Monster returns to America in November, wrapping up in Salt Lake City on Dec. 14.
Presumably, the “Joanne” tour will feature more songs from that recent album than she showcased in her Super Bowl show. (Presumably, she won’t spectacularly leap from the top of the stadium to start the shows either, but we can hope.) If the halftime performance is any indication of the upcoming tour, fans are in for a crowd-pleasing, athletic show of hits delivered with massive production numbers.PhotosThe internet loved Lady Gaga's halftime show jumpPhotos13 events set for the new Coliseum CONCERT DATESBruno Mars and more upcoming LI, NYC concerts
Tickets for the Citi Field show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13 through Mets.com/ladygaga.
Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at 9 a.m. Wednesday through citiprivatepass.com.
