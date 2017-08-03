Bay Shore native LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan, TV writer-producer Norman Lear, and actress-dancer Carmen de Lavallade will receive this year’s Kennedy Center Honors, the nation’s highest award for performers.

LL Cool J is best known for his music career, including hip-hop classics like “Mama Said Knock You Out” and “Around the Way Girl,” as well as an actor and TV host. He splits his time between his homes in Manhasset and Los Angeles, where he stars in the CBS series “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

“This is a truly exceptional slate of honorees — made even more special by the fact that we will honor these artists as we also celebrate four decades of the Kennedy Center Honors,” Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said in a statement. “Each of this year’s honorees became known to and loved by the world because of their complete originality and bold genius. They are creators of the highest order, and as President Kennedy’s living memorial, the Kennedy Center is so proud to shine a light on their boundless ‘contributions to the human spirit’.”

The Kennedy Center Honors will celebrate its 40th anniversary when it salutes this year’s recipients on Dec. 3 on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage. An edited version of the ceremony will air on Dec. 26 on CBS.

“The Kennedy Center Honors spotlights the extraordinary careers of five artists whose talent and ingenuity have enriched and shaped cultural life in America,” Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a statement. “Carmen de Lavallade is a national treasure whose elegance and talent as a dancer led to a career touching many art forms; international superstar Gloria Estefan has influenced American music through her infectious Miami sound; landmark hip-hop artist LL Cool J taught the world how to rhyme as one of the pioneers of the hip-hop phenomenon; Norman Lear spoke to the human condition and sparked poignant cultural conversations with some of the most epochal TV sitcoms of the 20th century; and Lionel Richie’s irresistibly recognizable melodies capture the heart and transcend generations.”

Richie, both with The Commodores and as a solo artist, has topped the pop and R&B charts with hits ranging from ballads like “Hello” and “Endless Love” to funk classics like “Brick House.” Estefan, with the Miami Sound Machine and as a solo artist, brought Latin music to the American mainstream with “Conga” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” Lear created a string of groundbreaking, successful American sitcoms, including “All in the Family,” “The Jeffersons” and “Good Times.” And de Lavallade has appeared in movies like “Carmen Jones,” as well as numerous ballets written just for her, making her Broadway debut in Truman Capote’s “House of Flowers.”