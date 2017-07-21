The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Friday that Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by hanging, The Associated Press reports, and the band has canceled its planned North American tour.

Coroner’s office spokesman Ed Winter says the 41-year-old rocker hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington, who was found dead Thursday, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. No suicide note was found.

At the time of his death, the band was set to co-headline a stadium tour that included a stop at Citi Field in Queens on July 28, with Blink-182. The band canceled its North American tour Friday. "We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected," tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda confirmed Bennington’s death on Twitter, saying, “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true.”

Linkin Park was one of the biggest bands of the 2000s, combining rap, rock and Bennington’s emotional wail. Its “Hybrid Theory” album, featuring the Grammy-winning hit “Crawling” and the Billboard Top 3 hit “In the End,” sold 10 million copies. The band’s “One More Light” album, featuring a more uplifting, pop-oriented sound, debuted at No. 1 in May.

“Chester Bennington was an artist of extraordinary talent and charisma, and a human being with a huge heart and a caring soul,” Warner Bros. CEO and chairman Cameron Strang said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his beautiful family, his bandmates and his many friends.”

In addition to his work with Linkin Park, Bennington had been the frontman for Stone Temple Pilots and a member of the supergroup Kings of Chaos, as well as a collaborator with Jay-Z on the “Collision Course” EP.

As wild as he was onstage, Bennington was relatively subdued in person and had been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol in the past.

He had been very upset in May by the suicide of his friend and collaborator Chris Cornell, who would have turned 53 Thursday. Bennington spoke at Cornell’s funeral and performed “Hallelujah” at the memorial. “You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known,” Bennington wrote in an open letter to Cornell. “Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that . . . I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life.”

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda, and six children from two marriages.

With AP