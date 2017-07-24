Linkin Park has released an open letter to singer Chester Bennington, who Los Angeles County officials say hanged himself last week, saying the band is still coming to grips with his death.

“Our hearts are broken,” the band said in the letter released Monday morning. “You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized. In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world.”

Bennington, 41, was found hanging from his bedroom door, said Los Angeles County Coroner spokesman Ed Winter. A half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs or suicide note was found.

“Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious,” the band said in its letter. “Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled — a boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing.”

Bennington’s angst-filled wail helped make Linkin Park one of the biggest bands of the 2000s. Its more pop-oriented “One More Light” album debuted at No. 1 in May.

“We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal,” the band wrote. “After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place. You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

Linkin Park canceled the remainder of its summer tour, which included a stop at Citi Field on Friday. The band said it is not clear about its future plans.

“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable,” the band said in its letter. “While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much.”