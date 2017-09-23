Long Island mentions in songs by artists from Billy Joel to Bayside
Billy Joel pays homage to his native Long Island in many of his songs, but he's certainly not the only artist to do so. Other musicians -- ranging from Lana Del Rey to LIers LL Cool J and Brand New -- have given Long Island shoutouts in their music.
From those who were born here to others who just want to be taken to the Hamptons, here's a list of 20 songs with references to towns or landmarks across Nassau and Suffolk.
“Wonce Again Long Island” by De La Soul(Credit: Getty Images / AFP)
Long Island rappers De La Soul's 1996 song, "Wonce Again Long Island," references towns throughout Nassau and Suffolk. Lyrics from the verse mentions "kids from East Mass, Amityville, to all my people out in Whinedance, Bayshore... Brinkwood, Hempstead, all my brothers out in Roosevelt, Freeport, Uniondale to Long Beach, to them girls out in Huntington."
"National Anthem" by Lana Del Rey(Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CBS Radio Inc.)
Lana Del Rey sings "take me to the Hamptons" in the chorus for her 2012 song "National Anthem."
"It's Still Rock And Roll To Me" by Billy Joel(Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer)
In Billy Joel's 1980 hit "It's Still Rock And Roll To Me," he asks "Are you gonna cruise the miracle mile?" referring to the nearly mile-long shopping strip in Manhasset near where Joel grew up.
“Dangerous Ground” by Method Man(Credit: AP)
Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man remembers his hometown in his 1998 song "Dangerous Ground" when he raps, "one love to Long Island, Hempstead in my heart baby."
“Memory Motel” by The Rolling Stones(Credit: AP)
The Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger and Keith Richards wrote "Memory Motel" in 1976 while staying at Andy Warhol's house in Montauk. The lyrics, "we spent a lonely night at the Memory Motel," references an actual motel in Montauk.
"Play Crack the Sky" by Brand New(Credit: AP)
Formed on Long Island, rock band Brand New mentions Montauk in their 2003 song "Play Crack the Sky." The full verse is: "In the shallows off the tip of Montauk Point, they call them rogues they travel fast and alone."
"New Americana" by Halsey(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Koerner)
Halsey sings about a new generation of Americans who are "Monaco and Hamptons bound" in her 2015 song "New Americana."
“My Man Rich” by Biz Markie(Credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner)
Biz Markie, who graduated from Patchogue-Medford High School in 1982, rapped in 1989, "around Suffolk he wasn't known but in Eastern Long Island, he did have a home" in "My Man Rich."
“Fire Island” by the Village People(Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
The Village People sang about one of Long Island's favorite nightlife spots, Fire Island, in 1977 singing that when you go there it's sure to be "a funky weekend" and that "it's the place where you'll find me, the sun and sea, the place where love is free."
"Hard Candy" by Counting Crows(Credit: Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
In 2002, Counting Crows wrote "Hard Candy," with lyrics: "And in the evenings on Long Island when the colors start to fade, she wears a silly yellow hat that someone gave her when she stayed."
“They Call Me Flava” by Public Enemy(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Mainz)
In Public Enemy's 2008 single, LI native Flavor Flav raps: "After dark, Centennial Park, go to Jones Beach, get on the back of a shark." The group had been inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame the previous year.
"Your Name Here (Sunrise Highway)" by Straylight Run(Credit: Handout)
Straylight Run, formed in Baldwin, know the Island well, giving directions to where to find them in their 2004 song "Your Name Here (Sunrise Highway)." They instruct, "Go east on Sunrise Highway, turn left at Carman's Avenue, go right at the first stoplight, and I'll be outside waiting for you."
“Vibes and Stuff” by A Tribe Called Quest(Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for FYF)
Though A Tribe Called Quest was founded in Queens, in 1991 they rapped "found my thrill in Amityville, I'm always in the Island."
"Long Island Shores" by Mindy Smith(Credit: Getty Images / Thos Robinson)
Long Island singer-songwriter Mindy Smith sang, "oh, my soul craves to go home, to Long Island shores again, take me back to old north pole, to breathe in the harbor wind" in her 2006 song "Long Island Shores."
“Farmingdale (The Downtown)” by They Might Be Giants(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Merritt)
Rock band They May Be Giants sang "I'm living on the bar food here at The Downtown," which references a former music venue in Farmingdale, in their 2005 song "Farmingdale (The Downtown)."
“Long Island Sound” by James McMurtry(Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music)
James McMurtry paid homage to the North Shore in 2015 singing, "here's to all you strangers, the Mets and the Rangers, long may we thrive on the Long Island Sound."
“Montauk” by Bayside(Credit: Handout)
Bayside's 2005 song, "Montauk," has lyrics that read: "The lights went out And darkness filled the house On a tiring night under a Long Island sky."
“John My Beloved” by Sufjan Stevens(Credit: Getty Images)
Indie singer Sufjan Stevens sings about the simple things in life, including his "order of fries, Long Island kindness and wine," in 2015's "John My Beloved."
“After School” by LL Cool J(Credit: Invision / Scott Roth)
Bay Shore rapper, LL Cool J rapped about "Little Shaniqua, from Massapequa" in his 2002 song "After School."
"Flipping Out" by Hoodie Allen(Credit: Matty Vogel)
Plainview's Hoodie Allen, who left Long Island when he went to college, rapped about his homecoming in 2011 in his song "Flipping Out" saying, "What up to Long Island, I came back so I could say what's good."
