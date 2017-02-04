Mariah Carey is back in control of her own narrative, releasing a new single and video, “I Don’t” (Epic), Friday that reunites her with producer Jermaine Dupri.

In a Facebook Live chat, Carey says the R&B track, which features rapper YG, doesn’t mark the launch of a new album. “I’m going to be doing singles because it’s more fun for me to just write singles and not focus totally on doing one whole album,” said Carey, lying on a bed dressed in lingerie and tights as she answered questions from fans. “It seems like a lot more fun.”

“I Don’t,” which includes a sample from Donell Jones’ “Where I Wanna Be,” does give people something new to talk about aside from Carey’s New Year’s Eve lip-syncing debacle in Times Square. “I’m tired of cryin’,” Carey sings. “No more tears, pity party of the year . . . Leaving you was my worst fear.”

To make it clear that she is talking about the end of a relationship, in the video Carey appears in and out of a wedding dress before burning it at the end. Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer broke off their engagement in October, after Carey’s decision to postpone their wedding rather than her European tour.

The Greenlawn-raised Carey is currently gearing up for another tour — an American arena tour with Lionel Richie that includes a stop at Nassau Coliseum on April 8.