Metallica’s upcoming “WorldWired 2017” stadium tour will include a special stop at Nassau Coliseum on May 17.
The tour, supporting the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ “Hardwired … To Self Destruct” album, will be the band’s first full North American tour since 2009.
“WorldWired 2017” kicks off at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on May 10 and also includes a stop at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 14. This leg of the tour wraps up Aug. 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira will share opening duties.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster and include a copy of the album. Citi cardholders can begin purchasing pre-sale tickets at 11 a.m. Tuesday through citiprivatepass.com.
