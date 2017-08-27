Pop star Katy Perry, who's nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for "Chained to the Rhythm," hosts the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Kesha, The Chainsmokers, Paris Jackson, DJ Khaled and more are scheduled to present Sunday night, with performances by MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner Pink, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, DNCE, Lorde and more.

Billy Ray Cyrus (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Billy Ray Cyrus, and Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed while protesting a rally of white supremacists in Virginia, attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Ed Sheeran performs (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Kesha (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer) Kesha attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Kendrick Lamar kicks off the MTV Video Music Awards (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter) Kendrick Lamar kicks off the MTV Video Music Awards with a searing laser-filled performance of his song "DNA." As Lamar's performance transitioned into his anthemic hit "Humble," bars on the stage behind him lit up in fire.

Hailey Baldwin (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Hailey Baldwin attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Nicki Minaj (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Nicki Minaj attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Kendrick Lamar (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOMMASO BODDI) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOMMASO BODDI) Kendrick Lamar attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Carey Hart, Pink and Willow (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Carey Hart, Pink and their daughter Willow attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Hailee Steinfeld (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Hailee Steinfeld attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Alessandra Ambrosio attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Olivia Munn (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Olivia Munn attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Fifth Harmony (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui of music group Fifth Harmony attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Jeremy Scott (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Jeremy Scott attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Jennifer Bartels, Kyle Richards and Mena Suvari (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Jennifer Bartels, Kyle Richards and Mena Suvari attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Pink (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) Pink attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Katy Perry (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Host Katy Perry attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Lil Mama (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Lil Mama attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Mel B and Heidi Klum (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) Mel B and Heidi Klum attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Lil Uzi Vert (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Lil Uzi Vert attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Calvin Harris (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Calvin Harris attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Vanessa Hudgens (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) Vanessa Hudgens attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Millie Bobby Brown (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Millie Bobby Brown attends attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Thirty Seconds to Mars (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of music group Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Noah Cyrus (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Noah Cyrus attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Amber Rose (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Amber Rose attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

G-Eazy (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) G-Eazy attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Jasmine Sanders (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Jasmine Sanders attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Paris Jackson (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Paris Jackson attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Julia Michaels (Credit: Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss) Julia Michaels attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

Khalid (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) Khalid attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

Farrah Abraham (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone) Farrah Abraham attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

Ed Sheeran (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) Ed Sheeran attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

Tyler Posey (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Tyler Posey attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

Machine Gun Kelly (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Machine Gun Kelly attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

DNCE (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Kodak Black (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Kodak Black attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Chico Bean and Darren Brand (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk) Chico Bean and Darren Brand attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Forever in Your Mind (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Jon Klaas, Emery Kelly and Ricky Garcia of musical group Forever in Your Mind attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Gigi Gorgeous (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Gigi Gorgeous attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Echosmith (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Echosmith attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Drake Bell (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Drake Bell attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Jessica Andrea and Logic (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury) Jessica Andrea and Logic attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Chanel West Coast (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Chanel West Coast attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Rory Kramer (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Rory Kramer attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Demi Lovato (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Demi Lovato attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Lil Yachty (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Rapper Lil Yachty attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Gary Shirley (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Gary Shirley attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Renee Bargh (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Renee Bargh attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Jack Antonoff (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez) Jack Antonoff attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Sibley Scoles (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Sibley Scoles attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Erika Costell (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison) Erika Costell attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

Lorde (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss) Lorde attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.