    Pop star Katy Perry, who's nominated for five Moonmen, including best pop video for "Chained to the Rhythm," hosts the 34th annual MTV Video Music Awards, airing live at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

    Kesha, The Chainsmokers, Paris Jackson, DJ Khaled and more are scheduled to present Sunday night, with performances by MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner Pink, Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, DNCE, Lorde and more.

    Billy Ray Cyrus

    Billy Ray Cyrus, and Susan Bro, mother of
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Billy Ray Cyrus, and Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed while protesting a rally of white supremacists in Virginia, attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Ed Sheeran performs

    Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the MTV Video
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Ed Sheeran performs onstage during the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Kesha

    Kesha attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Kesha attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Kendrick Lamar kicks off the MTV Video Music Awards

    Kendrick Lamar kicks off the MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter)

    Kendrick Lamar kicks off the MTV Video Music Awards with a searing laser-filled performance of his song "DNA." As Lamar's performance transitioned into his anthemic hit "Humble," bars on the stage behind him lit up in fire.

    Hailey Baldwin

    Hailey Baldwin attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Hailey Baldwin attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Nicki Minaj

    Nicki Minaj attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Nicki Minaj attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Kendrick Lamar

    Kendrick Lamar attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOMMASO BODDI)

    Kendrick Lamar attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Carey Hart, Pink and Willow

    Carey Hart, Pink and their daughter Willow attend
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Carey Hart, Pink and their daughter Willow attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Hailee Steinfeld

    Hailee Steinfeld attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Hailee Steinfeld attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Alessandra Ambrosio

    Alessandra Ambrosio attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Alessandra Ambrosio attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Olivia Munn

    Olivia Munn attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Olivia Munn attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Fifth Harmony

    Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Lauren
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui of music group Fifth Harmony attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Jeremy Scott

    Jeremy Scott attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Jeremy Scott attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Jennifer Bartels, Kyle Richards and Mena Suvari

    Jennifer Bartels, Kyle Richards and Mena Suvari attend
    (Credit: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison)

    Jennifer Bartels, Kyle Richards and Mena Suvari attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

    Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue attend the MTV Video
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Ludacris and Eudoxie Mbouguiengue attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Pink

    Pink attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone)

    Pink attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Bebe Rexha

    Bebe Rexha attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Bebe Rexha attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Katy Perry

    Host Katy Perry attends the MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Host Katy Perry attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Lil Mama

    Lil Mama attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Lil Mama attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Mel B and Heidi Klum

    Mel B and Heidi Klum attend the MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk)

    Mel B and Heidi Klum attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Bebe Rexha

    Bebe Rexha attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Bebe Rexha attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Lil Uzi Vert

    Lil Uzi Vert attends the MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Lil Uzi Vert attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Calvin Harris

    Calvin Harris attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Calvin Harris attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Vanessa Hudgens

    Vanessa Hudgens attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone)

    Vanessa Hudgens attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Millie Bobby Brown

    Millie Bobby Brown attends attends the MTV Video
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Millie Bobby Brown attends attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Thirty Seconds to Mars

    Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Tomo Milicevic, Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of music group Thirty Seconds to Mars attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Noah Cyrus

    Noah Cyrus attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Noah Cyrus attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Amber Rose

    Amber Rose attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Amber Rose attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Paris Jackson

    Paris Jackson attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / TOMMASO BODDI)

    Paris Jackson attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    G-Eazy

    G-Eazy attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    G-Eazy attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Katy Perry

    Katy Perry attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Katy Perry attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Jasmine Sanders

    Jasmine Sanders attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Jasmine Sanders attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Paris Jackson

    Paris Jackson attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Paris Jackson attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Julia Michaels

    Julia Michaels attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss)

    Julia Michaels attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

    Khalid

    Khalid attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone)

    Khalid attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

    Farrah Abraham

    Farrah Abraham attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Phillip Faraone)

    Farrah Abraham attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

    Ed Sheeran

    Ed Sheeran attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk)

    Ed Sheeran attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

    Tyler Posey

    Tyler Posey attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Tyler Posey attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

    Machine Gun Kelly

    Machine Gun Kelly attends the MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Machine Gun Kelly attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.

    DNCE

    Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Kodak Black

    Kodak Black attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Kodak Black attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Chico Bean and Darren Brand

    Chico Bean and Darren Brand attend the MTV
    (Credit: Getty Images / Christopher Polk)

    Chico Bean and Darren Brand attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Forever in Your Mind

    Jon Klaas, Emery Kelly and Ricky Garcia of
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Jon Klaas, Emery Kelly and Ricky Garcia of musical group Forever in Your Mind attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Gigi Gorgeous

    Gigi Gorgeous attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Gigi Gorgeous attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Echosmith

    Echosmith attends the MTV Video Music Awards at
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Echosmith attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Drake Bell

    Drake Bell attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss)

    Drake Bell attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Jessica Andrea and Logic

    Jessica Andrea and Logic attend the MTV Video
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Fury)

    Jessica Andrea and Logic attend the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Chanel West Coast

    Chanel West Coast attends the MTV Video Music
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Chanel West Coast attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Rory Kramer

    Rory Kramer attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Rory Kramer attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

    Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato attends the MTV Video Music Awards
    (Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez)

    Demi Lovato attends the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, California.

