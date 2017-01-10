HIGHLIGHTS Long Island All Access Program includes tickets to Billy Joel, more

Renovated venue opens April 5

Nassau Coliseum took the next step in unveiling its $261 million renovation to the public Tuesday by showing fans where they will be able to sit.

Though the Coliseum won’t be open to the public until the Billy Joel concert on April 5, Maryann and Joe Campanelli of Plainview got to try out the new seats at the arena Tuesday after purchasing them through the Coliseum’s Long Island All Access Pass program. That program offers tickets to every event planned at the new arena, including the much-sought-after tickets to opening night.

The Campanellis said the new seats, made by the Irwin Seating Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan, were much roomier and more comfortable than the ones they sat in when they saw the Ice Capades at the Uniondale arena a couple years back. However, they have deeper reasons for wanting to be in on the Coliseum’s renovation from the beginning. “We really like to stay local,” Maryann Campanelli said. “We’re glad to have somewhere to entertain and to have family time nearby.”

Joe Campanelli said he sees the seats as a benefit for both his family and his landscaping business. They also have season passes for seats at Jones Beach Theater and The Paramount in Huntington.

Kate Girotti, vice president of marketing for Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which operates the Coliseum, said both businesses and families have jumped at the chance to be part of the Long Island All Access Pass program, which is now about 50 percent sold out. Girotti said every member of the program is able to pick out the seats they want in the arena’s lower bowl just like the Campanellis did.

Nassau Coliseum is planning to open with a major push in April, including concerts from Joel, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, and Marc Anthony, as well as the Harlem Globetrotters.