The soothing properties of music have been well documented for centuries. So why not see if it works during the “summer of hell”? Here are five albums that should help you keep calm during you commute:

Adele, “21” (XL/Columbia): Look, you can’t have road rage if you’re tearing up listening to “Someone Like You.” And a recent neuroscientific study found that ballad to be one of the most calming current songs.

“Baby Driver” soundtrack (30th Century): In the summer blockbuster, Baby (aka Ansel Elgort) finds that music keeps him calm while he’s driving and being chased by the cops. Carla Thomas’ “B-A-B-Y,” Beck’s “Debra” and The Commodores’ “Easy” should also work on the Long Island Expressway.

The Beatles, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” (Apple): Who wouldn’t want to trade the “summer of hell” for the “Summer of Love”? It’s getting better all the time!

Calvin Harris, “Funk Wav Bounces, Vol. 1” (Columbia): Though the lyrics may suggest otherwise, it’s nothing but sunny grooves on this star-packed collection, with everyone from Frank Ocean to Katy Perry showing up to help out. The whole album sounds like a much-needed vacation.

Sade, “Diamond Life” (Epic): The British Medical Journal published a recent study showing that “Smooth Operator” helped soothe patients undergoing elective surgery better than anesthesia. We don’t even need to test “Hang On to Your Love.”

What music will help you get through #SummerOfHell? Send your suggestions to @ndmusic on Twitter or @newsdaymusic on Instagram.